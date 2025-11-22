Eric Chelle has received a huge boost ahead of next month's 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco

A Super Eagles star who got injured during the September international break has resumed training with his club

Chelle has reportedly submitted his provisional list to the NFF ahead of the tournament starting on December 21

Super Eagles manager, Eric Chelle will be excited with the news that a key player made his return from injury ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Chelle failed to guide Nigeria to the 2026 FIFA World Cup after the Super Eagles' 4-3 loss to DR Congo in the playoff final on November 13.

The three-time AFCON winners finished runner-up during the last edition, losing 2-1 to host Ivory Coast.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle during the 2025 Unity Cup final between Nigeria and Jamaica. Photo by: Harry Murphy.

The Super Eagles, who are seeking to win their fourth title, are paired alongside Tunisia, Tanzania and Uganda in Group C, per beIN SPORTS.

Nigeria will begin their quest against Taifa Stars on December 23, before taking on the Carthage Eagles four days later.

The final group stage match will be against the Crane on December 30, as Nigeria will seek to make a bold statement into the knockout phase, per ESPN.

Dessers returns from injury

Super Eagles forward Cyriel Dessers has resumed light training at Greek giants Panathinaikos ahead of the clash against Panserraikos on Sunday, November 23.

According to All Nigeria, the former Rangers star sustained a sprain injury since January and has been on the sideline.

The 30-year-old missed the crucial 2026 World Cup qualifying matches against Lesotho and Benin Republic, as well as the playoff against Gabon and DR Congo. The prolific forward also failed to feature in ten games for his club side.

Super Eagles forward Cyriel Dessers scores a goal during the 2025 Unity Cup against Ghana. Photo by: Harry Murphy.

The former Lokeren striker was replaced by Bright Osayi-Samuel ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers after his club released details of his injury.

The Super Eagles forward has scored two goals in four matches since joining Panathinaikos from Rangers FC during the summer.

Cyriel has also scored three goals in seven appearances for Nigeria, including two goals against the Black Stars of Ghana.

He is currently training alongside with Kotsiras, participating in select drills as he continues his recovery.

Meanwhile, Eric Chelle's provisional list is yet to be made public; however, it is believed that most of the players who participated in the World Cup play-offs are included.

Fredrick Benjamin, Akor Adams, Tolu Arokodare will also have a chance to make their debut at the continental showpiece, while Sevilla winger Chidera Ejuke is expected to make a return after his performance during the playoffs

CAF names 94 referees for AFCON 2025

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has released the full list of referees selected to officiate at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

A total of 94 officials, which include 33 referees, 36 assistant referees, and 11 Video Assistant Referees (VAR), have been invited to participate in a preparatory course. But Nigerian match officials are missing from the official list.

