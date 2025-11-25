Eric Chelle has submitted a 55-man provisional list ahead of the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

The tactician will guide the Nigerian national team to the competition in Morocco with the sole aim of winning the title

The coach has been handed a deadline to submit the final 23-man list as his side prepares to open training camp

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has sent a deadline message to Super Eagles coach ahead of the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Nigeria are drawn in Group C alongside Tanzania, Tunisia and Uganda, with the tournament starting on December 23 and running through to January 18, 2026.

Nigeria will hope to win the title, having finished the last edition as runners-up, losing 1-2 to the host nation Ivory Coast, in the final.

Eric Chelle is expected to lead Nigeria's Super Eagles to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. Photo: Catherine Ivill.

Source: Getty Images

Eric Chelle gets CAF's deadline

Reports have it that the Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, has already submitted a 55-man provisional list to CAF ahead of the kick-off of the tournament.

The tactician is expected to hand in his final 23-man squad for the 2025 AFCON on December 11, officials said.

The three-time African champions will begin their quest for the title against the Taifa Stars on December 23 before facing the Carthage Eagles four days later.

Their final group game will be against the Cranes on December 30, as they will hope to make a strong statement heading into the knockout phase.

Further reports say Chelle has advised the NFF to open camp on December 8, before the initial 55-man list is trimmed down to 23, per ESPN.

The former Malian national team manager reportedly included several relatively unknown players who could replace ageing members of the squad, having monitored them closely since taking charge of the Super Eagles.

The 48-year-old coach is determined to surpass Nigeria’s performance at the previous AFCON as he looks to retain his job.

Cyriel Dessers set for return

Meanwhile, ahead of the start of the competition, Panathinaikos striker Cyriel Dessers has taken a significant step toward full recovery.

The impressive forward has rejoined his club teammates in training, two months after suffering a sprain that sidelined him for up to eight weeks.

The Super Eagles forward has scored two goals in four matches since joining Panathinaikos from Rangers FC during the summer.

Eric Chelle will hope for the full fitness of the player ahead of the AFCON as he prepares to release his final 23-man squad.

Eric Chelle is expected to submit his final squad for AFCON 2025 on December 10. Photo: Harry Murphy.

Source: Getty Images

