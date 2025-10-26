Victor Osimhen Hungry for World Cup Success With Super Eagles, Shares Plans to Help Nigeria Qualify
- Victor Osimhen has reiterated his desire to help the Super Eagles qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup
- The Super Eagles qualified for the playoffs after Osimhen’s hat-trick crushed Benin in the final group game
- The Galatasaray star is at risk of not playing at a World Cup in his career if Nigeria fails to make it to the US
Victor Osimhen has spoken about his desire to help the Super Eagles of Nigeria qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Mexico, and Canada.
Nigeria remains in contention for a World Cup slot after reaching the playoffs following a 4-0 win over Benin on the final day of the qualifying group stage.
The Super Eagles will face the Panthers of Gabon in the African World Cup playoffs semifinal, and will face one of Cameroon or DR Congo if they win.
Nigeria will participate in the continental playoff in Mexico in March 2026 if they win both matches, which would see them through to the tournament.
As noted by FIFA, Nigeria has an advantage if they reach the intercontinental playoffs because of their FIFA ranking, which means they would play only one game.
Osimhen shares World Cup plan
Victor Osimhen has shared his plans to help the Super Eagles qualify for the 2026 World Cup after having a chance with the playoffs.
The striker, speaking after Galatasaray’s 3-1 win over Goztepe, claimed that he desires an appearance at the World Cup in the USA, Mexico, and Canada next year.
“I want to go to the World Cup. I'm trying to give everything I have to score there. Now I'm focusing on here, of course,” he said as quoted by Forza Cimbom.
As noted by Sofascore, the Galatasaray star has been influential in turning the qualifying campaign around, featuring in five matches out of 10.
Osimhen scored or assisted in four out of five matches; the only match he did not contribute to, he limped off injured in the 31st minute against Rwanda. He scored a brace against Rwanda, a lone goal against Zimbabwe, and a hat-trick against Benin.
The team failed to win any of the matches he missed, drawing four and losing one, underlining his importance and influence on the team.
The 2023 African Footballer of the Year is at risk of not playing at a World Cup in his career if Nigeria fails to qualify, having also missed out on the Qatar 2022 edition.
Captain William Troost-Ekong, Alex Iwobi, and Wilfred Ndidi are the only members of the current Super Eagles squad who featured at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
Victor Osimhen sent a message to Gabon
Legit.ng reported that Victor Osimhen sent a message to Gabon with his brilliant goal against Goztepe during Galatasaray's 3-1 victory.
The Nigerian forward hit form at the right time ahead of the Super Eagles' playoff against the Panthers of Gabon next month in Morocco.
