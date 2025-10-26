Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has accused some NFF officials of interfering with his job

Eric Chelle recorded four wins and two draws after taking over as manager from interim manager Augustine Eguaveon

The Super Eagles are set to feature in the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs in Morocco next November

Eric Chelle has spoken about his relationship with officials of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Chelle guided Mali to the quarterfinals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), where they lost 2-1 to hosts Ivory Coast after extra time.

Following the tournament, the Franco-Malian tactician joined MC Oran FC in the Algerian League in October 2024, managing 13 matches with six wins, two draws, and five losses.

The Nigeria Football Federation appointed Chelle in January 2025 after a poor start to the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, during which the Super Eagles recorded three draws and one loss under Jose Peseiro and Finidi George.

The 47-year-old was tasked with qualifying Nigeria for the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico, after the team missed the 2022 edition in Qatar.

Since taking charge, Chelle has recorded four wins and two draws, moving Nigeria to second place in CAF qualifying group C with 17 points.

The Super Eagles delivered a remarkable performance in their most recent match against Benin Republic, securing a 4-0 victory with Victor Osimhen netting a hat-trick and Frank Onyeka scoring the final goal, BBC.

Nigeria is ready to engage Gabon in the semifinal of the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff next November.

Chelle speaks on interference

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle said that he has maintained a peaceful and professional relationship with the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) since taking charge eight months ago.

According to Eagle7 103.7 FM, Chelle disclosed that during a recent match, an individual was sent to him at half-time to inform him of the number of goals needed for Nigeria to qualify for the playoff stage.

The 47-year-old said he cautioned the messenger against putting him under unnecessary pressure during the game.

Chelle added that everything is currently running smoothly between him and his employers at the NFF. He said:

"Currently, everything is fine with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF). Sometimes, they inform me that we need to win matches, for example after the end of the first 45 minutes against Benin Republic, an individual came to say the Super Eagles needed to score four goals, and I said, please, be calm.

"The relationship I have with the NFF is about work. The current board members respect me and I respect them.

"They try to put me in the best condition. Sometimes it’s good and sometimes not good, but this is football. The most important thing is respect.

“I try to do my best every day; they also try to do their best every day. They are my bosses, and everything between us remains between us.”

