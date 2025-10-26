Galatasaray look on course to defend their title after beating Goztepe 3-1 to stay five points clear at the top of the Turkish Super Lig

Victor Osimhen scored his 43rd league goal for Galatasaray, and his seventh for the 2025/26 season

Osimhen’s blazing form comes just weeks before Nigeria’s World Cup playoff against Gabon

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen continued his red-hot form for Galatasaray, scoring in their 3-1 comeback win over Goztepe in the Turkish Super Lig.

The 26-year-old forward’s sharpness in front of goal comes at the perfect time for Nigeria, with crucial World Cup qualifiers just weeks away.

Osimhen leads Galatasaray’s comeback victory

Galatasaray fans were stunned early when Efkan Bekiroglu fired the visitors into the lead just six minutes into the match. But as he’s done so many times before, Osimhen rose to the occasion.

Midway through the first half, the Nigerian striker capitalised on a poor back pass, rounded the goalkeeper with ease, and slotted home to level the score.

It was Osimhen’s seventh goal of the season and his 43rd league goal for Galatasaray as seen on Transfermarkt, a milestone that places him level with head coach Okan Buruk in the club’s all-time scoring chart, ranking 18th overall.

Osimhen’s instinctive movement gave Goztepe’s defense no breathing space, and his equaliser reignited the Istanbul crowd and set the tone for the champions to push forward.

Galatasaray benefit from red card blow for Goztepe

The game turned decisively just before halftime when Goztepe’s Malcom Bokele Mputu received a second yellow card, leaving the visitors down to ten men.

Galatasaray wasted no time taking full advantage after the restart, as Brazilian midfielder Gabriel Sara gave the home side the lead in the 63rd minute with a clever finish, and just four minutes later, Mauro Icardi made it 3-1 with a clinical strike inside the box, per Livescores.

The win marked Galatasaray’s third straight victory in all competitions, keeping them firmly atop the Turkish Super Lig table, five points clear of second-placed Trabzonspor.

Perfect timing for Nigeria ahead of World Cup playoff

For the Super Eagles, this run of form for Osimhen could not come at a better moment.

The Nigerian forward’s latest goal follows a midweek strike against Bodo/Glimt, bringing his total to seven goals in all competitions, four in the league and three in the Champions League.

Osimhen’s sharpness will be music to the ears of Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle as Nigeria prepare for their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying playoff against Gabon in Morocco.

Having missed direct qualification, the Super Eagles must first beat Gabon before facing either Cameroon or DR Congo in the final playoff for an intercontinental slot.

Osimhen’s consistency and composure in front of goal could be the difference for the Super Eagles as they seek to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup next year.

