Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has mentioned the team likely to win the UEFA Champions League this season

Arsenal defeated Atletico Madrid 2-1 on aggregate to reach their first UCL final in 20 years under Mikel Arteta

Bayern Munich will host Paris Saint-Germain in the second semifinal match at the Allianz Arena later tonight

Former England international, Wayne Rooney, has predicted the winner of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League following Arsenal’s victory over Atletico Madrid to reach the final.

Bukayo Saka scored the decisive goal in the second leg in London on Tuesday, May 5, sealing a 1-0 win and sending the Gunners through to the final in Budapest.

Bukayo Saka's goal sends Arsenal to their first UEFA Champions League final in 20 years. Photo by: Gaspafotos/MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

The English side will be playing in their second-ever Champions League final, their first in 20 years, having lost 2-1 to Barcelona in 2006.

Arsenal will now face the winner between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, who meet at the Allianz Arena later tonight.

The French giants triumphed 5-4 in the first leg of their encounter at Parc des Princes on March 28, per Al Jazeera.

Arsenal to win UCL - Rooney

Manchester United legend, Wayne Rooney believes that Arsenal deserves to win the UEFA Champions League following their explosive performance this season.

In a viral video on X, the Everton legend said the Gunners manager, Mikel Arteta, has transformed the club since taking over the mantle of leadership in the last six years. The former Derby County manager said:

"I've played a Champions League semi-final here (Emirates Stadium) before. The atmosphere that evening was nowhere near what it was like today.

Watch the video:

"I think Mikel Arteta and the board of the club deserve credit because things have changed and whoever is making that decision; it felt a lot different.

"It is Arsenal's year and I think they have shown that all season."

Arsenal fans react to Rooney's prediction

Legit.ng has compiled the reactions of Arsenal fans following the bold prediction of Wayne Rooney. Read them below:

@Moses1197668 said:

"When Chelsea went to the Club World Cup nobody saw them as champions.They went ahead and beat the tournaments favourites PSG 3-0 in the finals. Arsenal will you?"

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney backs Arsenal to win the UEFA Champions League title this season. Photo by: James Gill - Danehouse.

Source: Getty Images

@Xomifred wrote:

"Maybe it's the Everton connection but Rooney really loves Arteta. Refreshing to see considering the many idiots in media."

@agb21506 added:

"He's had this belief, in Arteta's Arsenal team, from the go, than most of our ex football players. It's time, you clinch the double gunners. 🔴 ⚪️"

@ahmeddanish23 said:

"I’m United fan real talk Arsenal deserve it ucl and EPL this season im tired of Chelsea fans bragging about their ucl when they talk to Arsenal fans."

@IsaacRakchard wrote:

"Rooney is low-key gunner (for speaking fair facts) and you're highly invited to the parade when we win🤞."

Arsenal handed 'favourable' referee vs Atletico

Legit.ng earlier reported that UEFA has appointed Daniel Siebert to officiate the clash between Arsenal FC and Atlético Madrid in London.

Arsenal have won all three matches officiated by Siebert, including fixtures against Sporting CP, Dinamo Zagreb, and Olympiacos FC in European competitions.

Source: Legit.ng