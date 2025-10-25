Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has promised Nigerians a return to the World Cup after a shaky qualifiers

Eric Chelle has vowed to lead Nigeria back to the FIFA World Cup, assuring fans that the Super Eagles will fight until the end to secure qualification.

The Malian-born manager’s declaration came after Nigeria’s commanding 4-0 victory over Benin Republic, a result that reignited belief among supporters across the country.

Eric Chelle has promised Nigerians the Super Eagles will qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Richard Sellers

Source: Getty Images

Speaking in a chat with former Super Eagles captain Segun Odegbami, Chelle expressed gratitude to Nigerians for their unwavering support.

“Thanks to the fans. Thanks to Nigeria. I am so happy that I have brought back the smiles on their faces. We beat Benin because the fans pushed the players. I ask them to do this again for the playoffs. Inshallah, we will go to the FIFA World Cup.”

Chelle’s impact as Super Eagles coach

Since taking charge earlier this year, Chelle has restored confidence in a Super Eagles team that had endured a shaky start to the World Cup qualification campaign.

Under the 47-year-old coach, Nigeria has shown renewed focus, tactical discipline, and unity, qualities that were evident in their recent dominant display.

According to 54footballx, Chelle's record as the Nigeria coach includes a winning percentage of about 61.54% since his appointment in January 2025, with a record of at least 3 wins, 2 losses, and 5 draws as of late August 2025.

The Malian is currently unbeaten in his seven games with the Super Eagles and is on the verge of securing qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The road ahead for the Super Eagles

With the group stages concluded, Nigeria must now navigate the CAF playoff rounds to book their spot at the 2026 World Cup.

The Super Eagles will face off against Gabon in the CAF World Cup playoff semi-final in Morocco next month. Photo by Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles will face Gabon in the semi-final stage, while Cameroon take on DR Congo in the other match.

A victory against Gabon would likely set up a thrilling final showdown against one of Africa’s heavyweights.

As seen on FIFA's official website, the winner of that tie will advance to the Intercontinental Playoff, where they will face teams from other confederations, including Asia, South America, Oceania, and North America, for one of the final two World Cup slots.

Currently ranked 45th in the world, Nigeria stands a strong chance of being seeded for the intercontinental phase, which could provide a bye to the final playoff round.

With potential lower-ranked opponents like Bolivia and New Caledonia already confirmed, the Super Eagles could be in a favourable position if they can maintain their current form.

