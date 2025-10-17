Nigeria's chances of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup received a massive boost following the latest ranking released by FIFA

The Super Eagles climbed up four places from their previous ranking and secured fifth spot in Africa

Nigeria have played six World Cup qualification matches, one international friendly and won the Unity Cup this year

Nigeria’s hopes of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup received a major boost following the latest ranking released by FIFA on Friday afternoon, October 14.

The three-time champion were impressive in October, beating the Crocodiles of Lesotho at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane and the , at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, scoring a total of six goals and conceding one.

The vital win ensured Nigeria retained second position with 17 points, ahead of Benin Republic, to secure a spot in the 2026 World Cup playoffs in Morocco against Gabon on November 13. This will be followed by a potential final clash against either Cameroon or DR Congo three days later.

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Nigeria and Lesotho. Photo by: PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria climbs four places up

The Super Eagles are currently ranked 41st in the World and fifth in Africa, according to the latest FIFA men’s ranking.

The rise of the three-time AFCON winners reflects a gain of 11.6 points (from 1,483.86 to 1,495.46), and marks the highest position since October 2024.

Eric Chelle has managed to bring back the lost glory with his performance during the World Cup qualifiers, securing four wins and two draws since taking over as the Super Eagles coach.

Chelle led Super Eagles to beat rivals Ghana in the semifinal of the 2025 Unity Cup before securing a 5-4 win via penalty shoot-out against Jamaica in the final.

Top five teams in Africa

The Atlas Lions of Morocco remain the highest-ranked African team, despite dropping one place to 12th in the world with 1,710.15 points. In second place on the continent are the Teranga Lions of Senegal, ranked 18th globally with 1,650.61 points.

The Pharaohs of Egypt sit third in Africa, climbing three places and are ranked 32nd in the world with 1,525.31 points. The Foxes of Algeria complete the top four in Africa, ranking 35th globally with 1,510.26 points.

Spain are the number one men's football team in the World according to FIFA. Photo by: Florencia Tan Jun.

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Spain retained their number one spot in the ranking released by the world football governing body with their continuous victories in the European World Cup qualifiers, per Yahoo Sports.

South American giants Argentina have moved one place up to sit in second position, while France dropped to third after their 2-2 draw against Iceland. The Three Lions of England and Portugal round out the top five, maintaining their positions from the previous edition.

Chelle to remain Super Eagles coach

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Technical Committee have reportedly taken a bold step regarding the future of Eric Chelle as head coach of the Super Eagles.

Chelle will lead the three-time AFCON winner to the continental playoffs in Morocco next month.

Source: Legit.ng