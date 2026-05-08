A faction of the Obidient Movement had announced the expulsion of Peter Obi and Yunusa Tanko ahead of the 2027 elections

The group had rebranded itself as the #OBEDIENT Movement and declared an end to its relationship with the Labour Party

Leaders of the faction had accused the former structure of abandoning the movement’s founding vision for personal political interests

A faction of the popular Obidient group has announced the expulsion of its principal and 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, from the movement as political tensions ahead of the 2027 elections continue to deepen.

The faction also declared the removal of Obi’s ally, Yunusa Tanko, alongside other officials linked to the leadership structure that emerged after the 2023 general elections.

A faction of the Obidient Movement had expelled Peter Obi and Yunusa Tanko. Photo: FB/PeetrObi

Source: Facebook

The group accused the former structure of turning the movement into a platform for personal political interests.

Obidient movement announces major rebranding

Leaders of the faction disclosed that the movement had now been renamed #OBEDIENT Movement as part of efforts to distance the organisation from Obi and his associates.

Speaking during a press conference in Abuja, the International Coordinator of the movement, Dr Barry Avotu Johnson, said the restructuring became necessary because the original vision of the group had allegedly been abandoned after the 2023 elections.

“Today, we have come to inform the world that the original founders and custodians of the true Obedient Movement Worldwide have resolved to reclaim the movement and return it to the people,” he said.

Johnson stated that the organisation would no longer maintain ties with the Labour Party and had yet to adopt any presidential candidate ahead of the 2027 elections.

“This movement belongs to the people. It belongs to the streets. It belongs to the youths. It belongs to the workers. It belongs to every Nigerian who believes that this country must move forward,” he added.

He announced the appointment of Mallam Nasir Baba as secretary of the movement, while promising that additional officials and coordinators would be unveiled after further consultations.

Group distances self from Labour Party

The faction urged members across Nigeria and in the diaspora to remain calm as the restructuring process continues.

Johnson also appealed to the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to protect democratic freedoms and review cases involving EndSARS protesters and individuals arrested during recent demonstrations.

“We respectfully urge the authorities to review all cases involving persons detained in connection with the EndSARS protests,” he stated.

The group further called on opposition politicians to prioritise national unity rather than personal ambition.

“No single individual should define the destiny of Nigeria,” Johnson said.

Rift deepens ahead of 2027 elections

The faction traced the roots of the movement to the civic awakening that followed the EndSARS protests in 2020. According to Johnson, the movement was later aligned with different political platforms before eventually supporting Obi during the 2023 presidential election.

“It was born from the spirit of civic awakening that followed the EndSARS Movement,” he stated.

Efforts to obtain reactions from Obi and Tanko were unsuccessful as calls and messages sent to them were not answered at the time of filing this report.

“APC agent”: Dino Melaye blasts Peter Obi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Kogi West senator, Dino Melaye, has launched a sharp attack on Peter Obi following the ex-presidential candidate’s exit from the African Democratic Congress.

Melaye questioned Obi’s resilience in the face of political pressure and accused him of avoiding difficult environments within party structures.

Source: Legit.ng