Bournemouth have reportedly dropped Spanish international Alex Jimenez from their squad ahead of the Fulham clash

The Premier League club explained that they have launched an investigation over the serious allegation made against the Right-back

The Cherries manager, Andoni Iraola, has admitted that the club fears the situation could be difficult

Bournemouth has confirmed that Spanish international Alex Jimenez has been excluded from the squad for the Premier League match against Fulham on Saturday, May 9.

The Cherries have opened an investigation into social media posts linked to the defender.

The former UD Talavera star had been expected to travel to Craven Cottage as part of Andoni Iraola’s plans before Bournemouth announced his withdrawal on Friday.

Bournemouth announces that Alex Jimenez is not part of their squad for the clash against Fulham. Photo by: Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth.

Source: Getty Images

Bournemouth drops Jimenez over social media post

AC Milan loan player Alex Jimenez, has been accused of messaging a 15-year-old female Instagram user.

According to Sky Sports, Bournemouth said they are aware of the seriousness of the matter, as it would not be swept under the carpet. The Cheeries wrote

"AFC Bournemouth are aware of posts circulating on social media involving right-back, Alex Jimenez.

"The club understand the seriousness of the matter and it is currently being investigated.

"As a result, Alex will not be included in the squad for tomorrow's Premier League game against Fulham and the club will be making no further comment at this time."

Meanwhile, Iraola later addressed the issue during his pre-match press conference, insisting the club would gather more information before making further decisions.

"The club has to do their investigations and see what has really happened.

"We will then move from there. I hope it's not what we think., per BBC Sports"

Jimenez joined Bournemouth on loan from AC Milan last summer before completing a permanent switch in February, signing a contract running until 2031, per beIN SPORTS.

The Spanish international has made 32 appearances for Bournemouth this season and scored once, in the 3-2 home win against Liverpool.

Fans react

Bournemouth confirms the exclusion of Alex Jimenez from the squad for the Premier League match against Fulham. Photo by: Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth.

Source: Getty Images

@brass263 said:

"It’s high time clubs start introducing mandatory courses regarding this subject matter. How many more player’s are going to jeopardize their careers because asinine behaviour."

@blackyy_gee wrote:

"Why did bro do that just to kill his blossoming career I feel so bad for him coz he will never bounce back especially in England."

@Damilola1017 added:

"But I want to ask if was is age rage the world won’t say anything about it, how old was the likes of foden, yamal, Garnacho greenwood etc when they start having girlfriends."

@GunnerBy_nature said:

"So we’re gonna blame everything on Alex but the 15 year old?

"Old enough to know that she’s texting an older player and even ask about his verification of her age,she knew what she was up to..that’s for sure."

Yamal celebrates girlfriend on birthday

Legit.ng earlier reported that Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has set social media abuzz and has confirmed his relationship with Argentine superstar Nicki Nicole.

The 18-year-old shared an int*mate picture while wishing the rapper a happy birthday with heart emojis and a cake.

Source: Legit.ng