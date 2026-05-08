A viral post on X (formerly Twitter) suggested that Venita Akpofure is currently pregnant for the controversial street-pop singer, Portable

The reality star did not hold back, "confirming" the rumor with a witty twist that mocked the absurdity of the internet's obsession with her name

This development followed closely on the heels of Portable welcoming a new baby boy with his wife, Bewaji

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Venita Akpofure has reacted after a tweep linked her romantically to controversial singer Portable.

The actress and reality TV star became a trending topic after an X user identified as @BigDestructionn made a shocking claim suggesting Venita was allegedly pregnant for the street-hop singer.

An X user says Venita Akpofure is pregnant for the controversial street-pop singer, Portable. Photos: Venita/Portable.

Source: Instagram

The post read:

“BBnaija star Venita Akpofure is pregnant for Portable keh?”

Rather than ignore the post completely, Venita decided to respond with humour. Quoting the tweet, the reality star jokingly replied:

“Yes with Twins …nothing I no go see for this internet with my name.”

The online speculation surfaced shortly after Portable’s wife, Bewaji, reportedly welcomed a baby boy.

Portable escapes death after car crash

Meanwhile, Portable on Thursday, April 7, escaped death after a frightening car accident.

The singer shared the experience through a video posted on his Instagram story late Thursday night, May 7, 2026, where he explained how a sudden brake failure nearly turned dangerous.

In the clip, the singer credited God for protecting him from what could have become a major tragedy.

Carter Efe shares secret of Portable's defeat

In another development, streamer Carter Efe opened up about a surprising spiritual experience he claimed happened before his headline-making boxing victory over singer Portable.

The confession came during a livestream conversation with businessman E-Money, where Carter Efe recounted events leading up to the celebrity fight that took place at the Chaos in the Ring 4 event in Lagos.

Carter Efe disclosed that before stepping into the ring, he took one of his boxing gloves to Olumo Rock.

Read her reaction below:

Reactions trail Venita's comment

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@dinho_1545 stated:

"What are you saying , can’t you get pregnant for portable or is he not a human being"

@Juicyjeff2014 commented:

"At least they can all confirm that you are the best dancer in the history of big brother"

@Sneaksdbli50354 shared:

"Just look at this sense of humor? Very impressive. Rendered the poster in the trash it belongs"

@Chindaah wrote:

"Now I know why legal career is very lucrative- people talking anyhow with no recourse for consequences"

@astracoth stated:

"But how do you stumble on tweets that you weren’t even tagged to, to begin with? Wait, you open search bar and search your name for engagements? Sigh!"

Portable recently welcomed a new baby boy with his wife, Bewaji. Photo: Portable.

Source: Instagram

Portable leaks Ashabi's chat with alleged lover

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Portable leaked a private WhatsApp chat involving Ashabi Simple and an Islamic cleric amid their ongoing feud.

In the chat, Ashabi confessed her love for a man named Kenny Hussein, who is not the father of her children, and expressed frustration that her feelings were not returned.

Portable shared the chat online with the caption, “This life just be real loyalty pass juju,” following Ashabi’s earlier claim that he was a “one-minute man.

Source: Legit.ng