Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

DisCo Announces Power Outage in Several Communities From May 9
Energy

DisCo Announces Power Outage in Several Communities From May 9

by  Dave Ibemere
3 min read
  • AEDC has announced a planned two-day power outage in Lugbe, Airport Road, Gaduwa, and parts of Apo in the FCT
  • The outage is due to the relocation of critical electricity infrastructure along 33kV and 11kV feeders
  • Customers in the affected areas have been advised to plan ahead of the temporary power disruptions

CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has announced a planned electricity outage lasting two days in parts of Abuja due to infrastructure relocation works tied to road construction.

The company issued the notice in a public statement to customers within its franchise area

AEDC urges customers to prepare for planned electricity outage.
AEDC announces two-day power outage in parts of Abuja Photo: AFP
Source: Getty Images

Infrastructure relocation to affect power supply

In the notice, AEDC stated that residents of Lugbe, Airport Road, Gaduwa, Apo, and surrounding communities will experience a power outage on Saturday and Sunday, May 9 and 10, 2026.

Read also

Ugandan government announces nationwide public holiday break

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

According to the announcement, electricity supply in the affected areas will be interrupted during the period to allow the relocation of critical infrastructure along 33kV Feeders H21 & H23 and 11kV Feeder H1A in Gaduwa District.

The planned exercise is to support road construction works being undertaken in the area in the overriding public interest.

During the period, electricity supply to the affected areas will be temporarily unavailable.

The statement reads:

“Dear Valued Customers in Lugbe, Airport Road, Gaduwa, and parts of Apo,
Please be informed of a 2-day planned power outage scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, 9th and 10th May 2026, at the instance of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA).
This is to enable the relocation of critical electricity infrastructure along the 33kV Feeders H21 & H23 and 11kV Feeder H1A in Gaduwa District, to facilitate road construction in the overriding public interest.
During this period, electricity supply to the affected areas will be temporarily disrupted. Supply will be restored upon completion of the exercise.

Read also

PDP crisis: Anxiety as Wike threatens banks, Abuja landlords, reason emerges

For further enquiries, please contact: 08039070070
We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding. Thank you."

Parts of Abuja to experience temporary power interruption.
Electricity disruption scheduled for May 9 and 10 in Abuja. Photo: AFP
Source: Getty Images

EKEDC announces power outage

In a related development, the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has informed its customers of a power outage in Agbara.

The DisCO in a message said:

"Dear Valued Customer, please be informed that the present power outage on the 100MVA Power Transformer is due to a fault affecting several feeders, including Beta Glass, Otto Awori 11kV, Sagamu 11kV, Opic 11kV, Era 11kV, Estate 11kV, Ajeast 11kV, Ijura II 11kV, Badagry 33kV, Badagry Express 33kV, Badagry 11kV, and Badagry Isolation Centre 11kV.
"Our TCN partners are working diligently to resolve the fault in the shortest possible time, as restoring supply safely and promptly remains our top priority. We deeply regret the inconvenience this outage may cause and sincerely appreciate your patience, understanding, and continued cooperation as we work to restore normal service"

Read also

Just In: Top Kano Senator Hanga resigns from ADC, joins new party ahead of 2027 election

19 hours of power outage

Legit.ng also reported that the AEDC recently announced a scheduled power interruption expected to last about 19 hours in parts of Kogi State.

The company informed customers through a public notice affecting areas such as Lokoja town, Konton Karfe, Naval Base, Banda, Felele, Army Barracks, and nearby communities.

According to the statement, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) will be carrying out maintenance work at the Lokoja Transmission Station.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Dave Ibemere avatar

Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Lagos StateAbuja
Hot:
Debra bollman Waec Good evening message Blessing okoro