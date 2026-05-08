AEDC has announced a planned two-day power outage in Lugbe, Airport Road, Gaduwa, and parts of Apo in the FCT

The outage is due to the relocation of critical electricity infrastructure along 33kV and 11kV feeders

Customers in the affected areas have been advised to plan ahead of the temporary power disruptions

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The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has announced a planned electricity outage lasting two days in parts of Abuja due to infrastructure relocation works tied to road construction.

The company issued the notice in a public statement to customers within its franchise area

AEDC announces two-day power outage in parts of Abuja Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Infrastructure relocation to affect power supply

In the notice, AEDC stated that residents of Lugbe, Airport Road, Gaduwa, Apo, and surrounding communities will experience a power outage on Saturday and Sunday, May 9 and 10, 2026.

According to the announcement, electricity supply in the affected areas will be interrupted during the period to allow the relocation of critical infrastructure along 33kV Feeders H21 & H23 and 11kV Feeder H1A in Gaduwa District.

The planned exercise is to support road construction works being undertaken in the area in the overriding public interest.

During the period, electricity supply to the affected areas will be temporarily unavailable.

The statement reads:

“Dear Valued Customers in Lugbe, Airport Road, Gaduwa, and parts of Apo,

Please be informed of a 2-day planned power outage scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, 9th and 10th May 2026, at the instance of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA).

This is to enable the relocation of critical electricity infrastructure along the 33kV Feeders H21 & H23 and 11kV Feeder H1A in Gaduwa District, to facilitate road construction in the overriding public interest.

During this period, electricity supply to the affected areas will be temporarily disrupted. Supply will be restored upon completion of the exercise.

For further enquiries, please contact: 08039070070

We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding. Thank you."

Electricity disruption scheduled for May 9 and 10 in Abuja. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

EKEDC announces power outage

In a related development, the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has informed its customers of a power outage in Agbara.

The DisCO in a message said:

"Dear Valued Customer, please be informed that the present power outage on the 100MVA Power Transformer is due to a fault affecting several feeders, including Beta Glass, Otto Awori 11kV, Sagamu 11kV, Opic 11kV, Era 11kV, Estate 11kV, Ajeast 11kV, Ijura II 11kV, Badagry 33kV, Badagry Express 33kV, Badagry 11kV, and Badagry Isolation Centre 11kV.

"Our TCN partners are working diligently to resolve the fault in the shortest possible time, as restoring supply safely and promptly remains our top priority. We deeply regret the inconvenience this outage may cause and sincerely appreciate your patience, understanding, and continued cooperation as we work to restore normal service"

19 hours of power outage

Legit.ng also reported that the AEDC recently announced a scheduled power interruption expected to last about 19 hours in parts of Kogi State.

The company informed customers through a public notice affecting areas such as Lokoja town, Konton Karfe, Naval Base, Banda, Felele, Army Barracks, and nearby communities.

According to the statement, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) will be carrying out maintenance work at the Lokoja Transmission Station.

Source: Legit.ng