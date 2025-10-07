South Africa’s Relebohile Mofokeng has been ruled out of the final World Cup qualifiers after suffering a knee injury

South Africa manager Hugo Broos has quickly drafted in Mduduzi Shabalala as Bafana Bafana battle mounting fitness concerns

The injury to Mofokeng gives Nigeria’s Super Eagles a timely advantage in the race for a 2026 World Cup ticket

South Africa’s World Cup qualifying hopes have taken a hit just days before their decisive matches versus Zimbabwe and Rwanda.

Rising star Relebohile Mofokeng, who was part of Bafana Bafana's strong 23-man list, has withdrawn from the Bafana Bafana squad after sustaining a knee injury during Orlando Pirates’ Carling Knockout Cup victory.

South Africa’s Relebohile Mofokeng has been ruled out of the final World Cup qualifiers versus Zimbabwe and Rwanda. Photo by Sia Kambou

Source: Getty Images

The news could not have come at a worse time for coach Hugo Broos, whose team faces two must-win games in Group C.

Mofokeng’s creativity and flair in attack have been a key part of South Africa’s success, and his absence leaves a significant gap in their attacking plans.

Speaking at a press conference in Soweto, Broos confirmed the injury blow and announced that Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Mduduzi Shabalala would replace the injured Mofokeng, SAFA's official website confirmed.

“We had to replace Rele because of the injury he got on Saturday. It’s unfortunate, but we have to move forward and adapt quickly.”

Pressure mounts on South Africa

Mduduzi Shabalala’s late call-up offers the midfielder another chance to prove himself on the international stage.

Though still relatively inexperienced, the 21-year-old’s energy and technical ability could inject fresh life into a Bafana Bafana side suddenly short on options.

The South African camp, meanwhile, has been hit by additional delays as key overseas-based players Lyle Foster and Sphephelo Sithole are yet to fully join up with the squad due to club commitments.

These disruptions have complicated Broos’ preparations as he looks to steady a campaign that is threatening to unravel.

South Africa, who currently sit second in Group C with 14 points, are still recovering from FIFA’s decision to dock them three points for fielding Mokoena against Lesotho, Supersport reports.

The sanction has dragged them level on points with Benin, making the race for the 2026 World Cup ticket tougher.

Nigeria handed massive boost

While South Africa battles with their growing list of problems, the Super Eagles have quietly welcomed the news.

The Super Eagles could overtake South Africa and pick the World Cup ticket should Bafana Bafana drop points in their final two games. Photo by Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Bafana Bafana’s misfortune could hand the Nigerians the window they need to reclaim control of Group C and edge closer to a World Cup return.

The three-time African champions are counting on South Africa dropping points in their final two matches against Zimbabwe and Rwanda to boost their own qualification chances.

With Mofokeng out and team morale shaky, the Super Eagles’ hopes have received an unexpected lift.

