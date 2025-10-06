South Africa’s head coach Hugo Broos is confident that his team hold an advantage over Nigeria in the race for a World Cup ticket

Bafana Bafana, tied with Benin at 14 points but trailing due to a forfeited match, will face Zimbabwe and Rwanda in the final phase

Broos believes securing maximum points in these final two games will ensure South Africa’s automatic qualification for the Mundial

South Africa head coach Hugo Broos has disclosed that his team have an upper hand in the race for the World Cup ticket ahead of Nigeria.

The tactician expressed confidence ahead of the final phase of the qualification series slated for October 10 and 14, respectively.

Bafana Bafana take on Zimbabwe and then Rwanda, while Nigeria are up against Lesotho and the Benin Republic, who top the group with a better goals difference, per ThisDay.

South Africa and Benin have 14 points each, but the Cheetahs are top of the group after Bafana forfeited three points and three goals for fielding an ineligible player.

Broos believes his side only need maximum points in their final two matches to pick the sole automatic ticket from the group.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, October 6, the Belgian tactician stated that defeating Zimbabwe will help his side maintain an edge over competitors.

He said via All Nigeria Soccer:

"That game on Friday is maybe the most important, he told reporters. If we can win that game, you have 17 points. Nigeria, if they win their two games, they can only have 17 points, same thing for Rwanda.

"But Benin cannot win their two games because they play against Nigeria and Rwanda; therefore, the game on Friday is so important for us to win it.

"There are no doubts, there have never been doubts from my side. I will try to transfer that to the group tomorrow at a meeting we have, like always. I believe in that group."

Broos names squad for World Cup qualifiers

Meanwhile, the tactician has released his final 23-man squad as Bafana Bafana prepare for two decisive 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Rwanda.

The squad announcement sees some familiar faces returning to bolster the team’s depth, with Khuliso Mudau and Malibongwe Khoza of Mamelodi Sundowns, along with Orlando Pirates’ Nkosinathi Sibisi, all returning to strengthen the team.

In midfield, Sphephelo Sithole, who missed last month’s game against Nigeria, is back to add stability and control in the middle of the park.

Broos has also kept faith with his established players, including captain Ronwen Williams, striker Lyle Foster of Burnley, and young stars Relebohile Mofokeng and Mohau Nkota.

