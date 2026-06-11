More videos have emerged from the service of songs held in honor of late actor Alexx Ekubo, as his friend IK Ogbonna delivered an emotional tribute

The actor's final journey began with a service in Lagos, where friends, colleagues, and family members gathered to pay glowing tributes to him

IK Ogbonna's heartfelt remarks about his late friend sparked emotional reactions among fans, many of whom shared their thoughts and observations online

A video of IK Ogbonna delivering an emotional tribute to his close friend, Alexx Ekubo, has surfaced from the late actor's Service of Songs.

A few weeks after the movie industry was thrown into mourning following Ekubo's passing, his Service of Songs was held on Wednesday, June 10, in Lagos, with family, friends, and colleagues in attendance.

Reactions as IK Ogbonna shares last conversation with Alexx Ekubo, Yomi Casaul reacts. Photo credit@alexxekubo/@ikogbonna

Source: Instagram

In one of the trending videos from the event, the late actor's wife was seen as Pastor Ituah Ighodalo praised her, while her sister spoke about her marriage to Ekubo.

Another emotional moment captured IK Ogbonna paying tribute to his late friend. He recalled one of their final conversations, revealing that Ekubo had reassured him of his unwavering support.

"Even in our last conversation, you still told me to always remember that I am here for you, even if no one else is," he said.

IK Ogbonna speaks about Alexx Ekubo

Continuing his tribute, the actor admitted that he still finds himself reaching for his phone to call Ekubo, wishing the call would somehow connect.

According to him, he keeps hoping there will be one more conversation, despite knowing that it is no longer possible.

IK Ogbonna speaks about late friend, Alexx Ekubo. Photo credit@ikogbonna

Source: Instagram

Ogbonna also wondered whether he would ever fully recover from the loss, adding that the pain serves as a reminder of life's harshest realities.

He further shared that Ekubo often encouraged him to grow closer to God. While they had their disagreements over the years, he said they shared far more happy moments than difficult ones.

Yomi Casual breaks down during tribute

As IK Ogbonna spoke, their close friend Yomi Casual was overcome with emotion.

The fashion designer kept his head bowed throughout the tribute as tears streamed down his face, while cameras captured the touching moment.

Here is the Instagram video below:

What fans said about Ik Ogbonna

Here are comments below:

@jummyposh1 shared:

"Ohhh I can't stop tearing, Ohh God."

@stephany_mark wrote:

"How I cried hearing his tribute. I can’t even begin to imagine the hurt he and the family are going through. God, please comfort them, show them that you are God all by yourself and the God that sees them."

@officialem_jay shared:

"May the Lord Comfort you, Ik. What a friend."

@ifeoma.ayogu.520 wrote:

"This is heartbreaking."

@hoyinkansolah said:

"Behind the closed doors, when everything gets quiet, may Almighty God comfort you."

@faithfulfaithy_ reacted:

"To my friends now and my future friends, I appreciate y'all, but there will never be another Alexx. That word hit hard. May God comfort you."

Blessing CEO drags critics over post

Legit.ng had reported that Blessing CEO had reacted to the criticism she received following her post about the death of Alexx Ekubo.

The controversial personality had joined others in mourning the sudden and untimely demise of the actor.

She fired back at her critics and explained why she is still standing despite the level of hate she has received online.

Source: Legit.ng