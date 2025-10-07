Four key Benin players are doubtful or ruled out ahead of crucial World Cup qualifiers this month

Benin Republic’s dream of qualifying for their first-ever FIFA World Cup has taken a serious hit as head coach Gernot Rohr faces an injury and availability crisis ahead of two decisive Group C qualifying games.

Four key players are now doubtful or confirmed absent for the matches against Rwanda and Nigeria, important matches that will ultimately determine their World Cup fate.

Benin could be without four key players when the Cheetahs tackle Nigeria in a must-win World Cup qualifiers in Uyo on October 14. Photo by Sia Kambou

Source: Getty Images

Benin head coach Gernot Rohr is battling with a major selection headache as four of his top players face fitness or release issues from their clubs, The New Times reports.

The Cheetahs arrived in Kigali on Monday, October 6, and have been training daily at the Amahoro Stadium ahead of their Match Day 9 clash against Rwanda on Friday, October 10.

Among the biggest concerns is striker Olaitan Junior, who was blocked by his Turkish club Goztepe from traveling to Kigali.

Club doctors reportedly declared him unfit to fly due to medical reasons, a decision that has infuriated Rohr and the Benin Football Association.

Benin’s medical team insists the Turkey-based forward is fit to play, but the Super Lig side has refused to release him.

Adding to Rohr’s troubles is Andreas Hountondji, the Burnley FC forward, who is in a race against time to recover from a knock he sustained over the weekend.

Benin’s injury list grows

The Cheetahs’ problems don’t stop there, as two other players, Abdoul Rachid Moumini of Sumgayit FK and Rodolfo Aloko, have already been ruled out completely due to injuries.

Gernot Rohr is confident Benin can qualify ahead of Nigeria for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Sia Kambou

Source: Getty Images

Both players were expected to play crucial roles in Rohr’s team for the final stretch of the qualifiers.

Their absence leaves the former Super Eagles coach with limited attacking heading into the must-win games against Rwanda and Nigeria.

As seen on FIFA's official website, Benin currently sits top of Group C with 14 points, level with South Africa but ahead on goal difference after FIFA docked the Bafana Bafana three points for fielding an ineligible player.

The Cheetahs’ advantage now faces a major test as they head into these must-win matches without four of their key players.

Nigeria ready to pounce on Benin’s weakness

The injury crisis in Benin’s camp has been greeted with quiet optimism in Nigeria, as the Super Eagles prepare for their October 14 showdown in Uyo.

Nigeria trails Benin and South Africa by just three points and is aiming to capitalise on any slip-up to secure the sole automatic qualification spot for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Eric Chelle’s side has had a turbulent qualifying series, but could turn around their fortunes by beating Lesotho and Benin to secure the World Cup ticket in their final two games.

