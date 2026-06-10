Atiku Abubakar, the 2027 presidential candidate of the ADC, has been said to have endorsed rotational presidency as political leaders seek unity ahead of the 2027 elections

Senator George Akume, the SGF, revealed the historical context of the zoning decision linked to the annulled June 12 elections

However, Nigerians have reacted to Atiku's candidacy, sparking fierce debates about the political future and leadership choices

The presidency has disclosed that former vice president and the 2027 presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, was one of the political leaders who agreed to the adoption of a rotational presidency in the country.

Senator George Akume, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), disclosed that the 2027 presidential hopeful was involved in the decision that was reached after the annulment of the historic June 12, 1999, presidential elections.

The presidency says Atiku Abubakar is part of those who decided on Nigeria's rotational presidency Photo Credit: @atiku, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Akume speaks on Atiku's presidential ambition

Akume, who was a former governor of Benue State, made the revelation while speaking at a press conference on the preparation by the presidency for the forthcoming celebration of the June 12 activities in honour of Nigeria's 27th Democracy Day anniversary.

The SGF's comment is coming amid the renewed political debate on the zoning of the presidency ahead of the 2027 general elections, following the emergence of Atiku as the ADC presidential candidate in the 2027 elections.

He disclosed that the decision to shift the presidential power between the South and the North was reached after deep consultations by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders following the June 12 annulment, which led the country into a political crisis.

Akume said there was a crucial meeting in Kaduna, organised by the late Chief Solomon Lar and Alhaji Adamu Ciroma, where the issue of rotating the power in the country was considered a major means of maintaining Nigeria's unity and democratic stability.

Nigerians react as Atiku moves on ambition

Meanwhile, Atiku has continued to make permutations ahead of the 2027 general elections. He recently met with stakeholders of the ADC in the North East. The development has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Moni Ukpeya urged the former president to step down and support a southern candidate:

"Dear Atiku, kindly save yourself the stress, step aside and support a more vibrant and competent candidate in the person of Peter Obi. Posterity will judge you fairly if you yield to good senses."

Nigerians react as Atiku makes new move on 2027 presidential ambition Photo Credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

Morah Richard

"Atiku them go chop your dollars finish for this coming election, and you will run mad when you find out that you didn't get up to 3 million votes after spending your last card lolz."

Mr Phaj urged Nigerian youths to support Atiku

"I wonder how our Nigerian youths think sometimes. This man here is supposed to be well appreciated rather than insulted. The man who single handedly fought obasanjo 3rd term agenda and also Tinubu’s 1 party state agenda. Vent your anger on APC, who put u in this situation rather than the wrong fight."

Eleda4g commented:

"This ADC move is nothing but preparation for 2027 by the same old brigade. But Obidients know that the future does not belong to recycled politicians. Peter Obi is the only one with the competence, character, and capacity to fix Nigeria without all this drama."

You can read Atiku's comment on X here:

Atiku meets Amaechi after ADC primaries

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president of Nigeria, has hosted the ex-minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, at his residence in Abuja.

The meeting between Atiku and Amaechi will be the second of its kind since the outcome of the ADC presidential primaries.

This is coming amid the controversy that the former minister could end up being the running mate to Atiku, who had won the ADC presidential primary.

Source: Legit.ng