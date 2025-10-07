Nigeria’s chances of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup have received a significant boost, thanks to the action of a Turkish club

A key player from Gernot Rohr’s Benin Republic squad has been denied permission to travel for the crucial qualifiers against Rwanda and Nigeria

Benin currently top the group with 14 points, following FIFA’s decision to deduct three points from South Africa

The dreams of Benin Republic qualifying for their first-ever FIFA World Cup are about to be shattered, with the absence of a key player.

Benin Republic surprisingly top the 2026 CAF qualification group C, after FIFA deducted three points from South Africa for fielding an ineligible player, Teboho Mokoena, against the Crocodiles of Lesotho on March 21.

The Cheetahs are also the only team that beat the Super Eagles during the qualifiers.

Gernot Rohr during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification match between Nigeria and Benin Republic. Photo by: SIA KAMBOU/AFP.

Gernot Rohr is aiming to join the league of coaches who have qualified two different African nations for the World Cup.

Key player to miss WCQ for Benin Republic

Goztepe have prevented Junior Olaitan from traveling to represent his country ahead of the forthcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

According to All Nigeria, the 23-year-old was sidelined in the Turkish league against Eyupspor and Istanbul Basaksehir due to injury.

Despite his status, Gernot Rohr included him in the 23-man list, hoping he could be certified fit before the last two qualifying series. Rohr said:

"He is not with us because his club prevented him from joining the national team. Therefore, we have sent a letter to FIFA to report this situation. Even an injured player must report to the gathering of his national team.”

The midfielder was detained at the Istanbul Airport by his club officials after it was gathered he planned to abscond to Benin.

Goztepe have failed to release the medical details of the players, despite the Benin medical team's plans of conducting an MRI to ascertain the condition of the player.

Aside from Junior Olaitan’s case, eight other players from the Benin squad are set to miss the crucial World Cup qualifiers.

Benin Republic midfielder Junior Olaitan dribbles past Sodiq Ismaila of Nigeria during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Photo by: ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP.

Sessi d’Almeida, Yohan Roche, Jodel Dossou, Rodrigue Kossi, Mohamed Tijani, Samadou Attidjikou, Imourane Hassane, and Cedric Hountondji are all one yellow card away from receiving their second booking, per OwnGoal.

Benin slim chances

Gernot Rohr's men will play their match against the Amavubi of Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali on October 10.

Rwanda, who are currently fourth on the log with 11 points, would be seeking to take their chances by eyeing the World Cup ticket.

Meanwhile, the Cheetahs play their last match against the Super Eagles at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on October 14, in a must-win encounter. Nigeria have a total of 11 points, and would be eyeing the play-off in order not to miss the World Cup for the second consecutive time.

