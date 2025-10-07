South Africans are venting their anger as an administrative error could cost the country a ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The anger from fans was stirred up after FIFA docked Bafana Bafana three points in the World Cup qualifiers

Nigeria has been handed fresh hope of clinching Group C’s sole ticket to the World Cup after FIFA’s latest sanction

South Africa’s 2026 FIFA World Cup hopes took a serious hit after FIFA overturned their win against Lesotho in the qualifying series.

The decision came after the world governing body found that South Africa had fielded an ineligible player in the crucial match.

According to ESPN, the ruling not only cost Bafana Bafana three points but also stripped them of the top spot in Group C, placing Benin in first position with just two rounds of matches left.

The updated standings leave South Africa and Benin level on points, but Benin now leads on goal difference, one better than Hugo Broos’ men.

The development has reopened the door for Nigeria, who are still in the race to qualify for their seventh World Cup and first since 2018 in Russia.

With only the group winner on October 14 advancing directly to the World Cup, South Africa’s path has become far more complicated.

Bafana Bafana last played at the tournament when they hosted it in 2010, and the current situation threatens to continue that trend of missing the World Cup.

Why South Africans are worried

The loss of three points and a five-goal difference have made qualification much harder for South Africa as they now sit behind Benin, while Nigeria and Rwanda are just three points behind.

The remaining two matches could prove decisive as South Africa will play Zimbabwe on October 10 and host Rwanda four days later.

Coincidentally, Zimbabwe’s “home” game will also take place in South Africa. Benin, meanwhile, travels to Rwanda before facing Nigeria in what could be a group-defining clash.

According to TVC News, Nigeria’s chances have drastically improved due to the action taken by FIFA on South Africa.

If Nigeria wins all remaining matches, including the anticipated game with Benin in Uyo, the Super Eagles could finish with 17 points, and that total may be enough to top the group, depending on other results.

Fans react with anger and frustration

Across social media, South African fans have expressed disbelief and frustration over the costly administrative mistake.

One fan wrote:

“Eeei...they would do saaa, Nigeria would qualify oo 😭.” Another added bluntly, “The technical staff messed up.”

The outrage continued with short, emotional posts:

“FUMING!!!!!” and “At this point I support Nigeria to play hard in their next game to win, nothing is too late.”

Others were more reflective, seeing the situation as an opening for their rivals.

“Can Nigeria capitalize on this?👀👀,” one supporter asked.

But the harshest criticism was directed at the country’s football administrators:

“SAFA is the worst football federation in Africa 🤔.”

The mistake has not only dented South Africa’s World Cup campaign but also shaken public confidence in the nation’s football management.

