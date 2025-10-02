Hugo Broos has named a strong 23-man South African squad that will battle Nigeria and Benin for the FIFA World Cup ticket

Bafana Bafana sits level on points with Benin in Group C, but trails on goal difference after FIFA docked them three points

South Africa must win against Zimbabwe and Rwanda to keep their World Cup qualification hopes alive

South Africa coach Hugo Broos has released his final 23-man squad as Bafana Bafana prepare for two decisive 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Rwanda.

With Group C still wide open, South Africa is determined to beat Nigeria and Benin for the automatic ticket to the biggest international football tournament next year.

Hugo Broos has named a strong 23-man squad for South Africa's final World Cup qualifiers vs Zimbabwe and Rwanda. Photo by Richard Pelham

Source: Getty Images

South Africa’s squad announcement sees some familiar faces returning to bolster the team’s depth, with Khuliso Mudau and Malibongwe Khoza of Mamelodi Sundowns, along with Orlando Pirates’ Nkosinathi Sibisi, all returning to strengthen the team, SABC reports.

In midfield, Sphephelo Sithole, who missed last month’s game against Nigeria, is back to add stability and control in the middle of the park.

Broos has also kept faith with his established players, including captain Ronwen Williams, striker Lyle Foster of Burnley, and young stars Relebohile Mofokeng and Mohau Nkota.

Notable absentees for Broos’ South Africa

While several key players return, some regulars have been left out.

South Africa plans to fight for their place in next year's FIFA World Cup for the first time since 2010 when they hosted the competition. Photo by Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Sydney Mobbie, Zuko Mdunyelwa, Ime Okon, and Siyabonga Ngezana miss out on the defensive call-up, while midfielders Luke Le Roux and forwards Kamogelo Sebelebele, Patrick Maswanganyi, and Mduduzi Shabalala also failed to make the cut.

The omissions underline Broos’ determination to field a balanced squad capable of delivering results under pressure with the World Cup ticket at stake.

With Zimbabwe and Rwanda both posing tricky opponents, Broos is betting on a mix of seasoned internationals to carry South Africa across the finish line.

South Africa’s 23-man squad

Goalkeepers:

Ronwen Williams, Ricardo Goss, Sipho Chaine

Defenders:

Malibongwe Khoza, Khuliso Mudau, Aubrey Modiba, Khulumani Ndamane, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Thabang Matuludi, Samukelo Kabini, Nkosinathi Sibisi

Midfielders:

Teboho Mokoena, Sphephelo Sithole, Bathusi Aubaas, Thalente Mbatha

Forwards:

Thapelo Morena, Oswin Appollis, Sipho Mbule, Iqraam Rayners, Lyle Foster, Tshepang Moremi, Mohau Nkota, Relebohile Mofokeng.

Watch what Hugo Broos said after the announcement:

FIFA sanction adds more pressure

South Africa enters these final two World Cup qualifiers with added pressure after FIFA decided to dock them three points, African Football reports.

Their March win over Lesotho was overturned to a 3-0 defeat after Teboho Mokoena was fielded despite being suspended.

The sanction has left Bafana Bafana tied on 14 points with Benin but second in Group C on goal difference.

This means South Africa must win both matches against Zimbabwe on October 10 in Durban and Rwanda on October 14 in Mbombela to stay in contention.

Broos speaks on World Cup chances

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that South Africa head coach Hugo Broos struck a tone of frustration but also determination after Bafana Bafana were docked three points by FIFA.

The Belgian manager admitted the sanction was a massive blow but insisted that Bafana Bafana remain in the fight for qualification.

Proofreading by Omoleye Omoruyi, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng