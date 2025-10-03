John Fashanu has narrated how he was repeatedly asked to pay bribes before being allowed to play for the Super Eagles

Despite the late MKO Abiola’s support, the former Aston Villa forward’s three attempts ended in disappointment

Fashanu ultimately chose to represent England, describing Nigeria’s pay-to-play culture as heartbreaking and corrupt

John Fashanu has revealed how financial demands from Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) officials stopped him from ever representing the Super Eagles at international level.

Eligible to play for both England and Nigeria, the former Wimbledon and Aston Villa striker, who had an issue with the Nigerian police a few years back, was eager to wear the green and white jersey, but each attempt ended in disappointment.

John Fashanu reveals how he was asked to pay bribes before playing for the Super Eagles. Photo by Pete Norton

Source: Getty Images

According to The Sun, Fashanu revealed he was asked to pay a bribe before being allowed into the Super Eagles squad, a request he firmly rejected.

Despite being supported by late businessman and politician Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola, who facilitated his trips to Nigeria, Fashanu could not escape the harsh realities of corruption within the system.

The former England international described the painful encounters that forced him to abandon his dream of playing for Nigeria.

Fashanu exposes corruption in NFF

Fashanu, who has always been invested in Nigerian football, narrated how, on three separate occasions, he was told by Nigerian officials that his only way into the Nigerian team required money, per Brila.

“Coach said, ‘John Fashanu, you’re a great player. You want to be a Super Eagles player? Then you’ve got to put down X amount,’” he recalled.

Shocked by the demand, the former Aston Villa forward explained that he had come from a modest English family and could not afford such payments.

Even when he pleaded to settle the money after being paid for his appearances, Fashanu’s request was rejected.

What broke him most, however, was when the coach allegedly told him that all the other players had paid to get into the team.

For Fashanu, this revelation destroyed his faith in Nigerian football.

Fashanu dumped Nigeria for England

After repeated rejections, a frustrated Fashanu returned to England, where fate offered him another opportunity as he received a surprise call-up to represent his country of birth, England, at the international level.

John Fashanu made two international appearances for England after being turned down by Nigerian football officials. Photo by Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Though he had always hoped to play for Nigeria and connect with his roots, the systemic corruption he encountered left him with no choice.

Reflecting on the painful chapter of his career, the now 63-year-old believes his Super Eagles dream was stolen by greed.

“I couldn’t be seen paying to play football for my country. I had what it takes in my legs; I was not going to pay for it,” he insisted.

Fashanu went on to build a respectable career in England, making two appearances for the Three Lions before retiring.

Fashanu declares interest in Super Eagles job

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Fashanu has again expressed interest in coaching the Nigerian national football team.

Fashanu, who now lives in Nigeria, later expressed regret for not playing for the African nation and is eager to contribute, stating that he is ready to serve the country.

