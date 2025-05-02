John Fashanu has indicated interest in the Super Eagles of Nigeria coaching position, currently handled by Eric Chelle

The former Wimbledon of England striker has never hidden his passion to manage the three-time African champions

He disclosed that being in charge of a national team such as Nigeria is one of the toughest jobs in the world

Former England international John Fashanu has again expressed interest in coaching the Nigerian national football team.

The ex-Wimbledon forward who chose to play for the Three Lions ahead of the Super Eagles once said he does not regret his decision at the time.

The ex-striker, who earned two England caps in the 1989 Rous Cup against Chile and Scotland, could have represented Nigeria internationally.

John Fashanu during a press conference to announce his company Winners World Wide. Photo: Pete Norton.

Source: Getty Images

Fashanu, 62, who now lives in Nigeria, later expressed regret for not playing for the African nation and is eager to contribute, stating that he is ready to serve the country. He said, as per Punch:

“I want to be the manager of the Super Eagles. That is one of the hardest jobs in this country, but I am saying I can do it. I can do it with the right people.

"They are the people who understand the game of football. It’s not about how much can you give us Fash?

"It’s about getting players who can play in different countries and getting players with the right mentality and character. Players who want to play for the country.”

Meanwhile, the Nigerian senior national team, Super Eagles, is currently being managed by Eric Chelle.

The tactician was appointed in January, and has been mandated to secure the ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup to be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Eric Chelle at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. Issouf SANOGO.

Source: Getty Images

Fashanu reacts to report of his arrest

Meanwhile, Fashanu recently hit the headlines with reports that he was arrested in Nigeria in connection with a land dispute.

The media in the UK were flooded with reports that the ex-Wimbledon striker was nabbed on suspicion of threat to life, trespass, intimidation, criminal conspiracy and obtaining by false pretence.

GOAL reports that the former Gladiators star sued the Nigerian police and 12 other defendants for £100,000.

He stated that the ordeal has left him traumatised, negatively impacting his prospects of becoming the head coach of the Nigerian national team.

The former footballer alleged that security officials infringed upon his rights by unlawfully arresting him, his wife Vivian, and his lawyer Chinyere Chigbu.

Eric Chelle decries NFF interference

Legit.ng earlier reported that Eric Chelle reiterated that he will not tolerate any interference from officials within the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) when it comes to player selection.

The 47-year-old, who was appointed by the NFF in January, was given the mandate to lead the Super Eagles to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, following Nigeria’s failure to qualify for the 2022 edition in Qatar.

Chelle also made history as the first non-Nigerian African to manage the national team, taking over from technical director Austin Eguavoen after the exits of Jose Peseiro and Finidi George

