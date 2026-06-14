The Sultan of Sokoto directed Muslims across Nigeria to observe the Muharram crescent on June 15 to determine the start of the Islamic New Year

Verified moon sightings were required to be reported through traditional channels to enable confirmation by the Sultanate Council

The outcome of the nationwide exercise was expected to guide the official declaration of Muharram 1448AH in Nigeria

Muslims across Nigeria have been urged to participate in the sighting of the Muharram crescent as preparations begin for the start of the Islamic New Year.

The appeal was made by the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, Vanguard reports.

The Sultan of Sokoto called on Muslims across Nigeria to participate in the sighting of the Muharram crescent. Photo: Getty

Source: Facebook

The directive was conveyed through a statement issued by Professor Sambo Wali Junaidu, Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs of the Sultanate Council.

When will Muharram moon be sighted?

According to the statement, Monday, June 15, 2026, which corresponds to the 29th day of Zulhijjah 1447AH, has been set aside for the observation of the new moon of Muharram, the opening month of the Islamic calendar.

The Sultan called on Muslims to observe the horizon after sunset and report any verified sighting through recognised traditional channels. He instructed that confirmed reports should be forwarded to District Heads or Village Heads for transmission to the Sultanate Council and the Sultan.

The annual exercise plays a central role in determining the beginning of a new Islamic month and remains an important religious practice for Muslim communities.

Why is Muharram important in Islam?

Muharram occupies a special position in Islam as one of the four sacred months. Its arrival signals the beginning of a new Islamic year and serves as a reference point for the timing of major religious observances.

The outcome of the moon sighting process will determine the official commencement of Muharram 1448AH in Nigeria. The Sultanate Council is expected to make a formal announcement after reviewing and authenticating reports received from different parts of the country.

Which countries have declared holidays?

In a previous report by Legit.ng, several countries have announced public holidays to mark the Islamic New Year, giving millions of workers and public servants time off to observe one of the most important dates in the Muslim calendar.

UAE declares June 15 public holiday for Islamic New Year, giving workers a three-day weekend. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Many Muslim-majority countries across North Africa and the Middle East have pre-declared a date for the annual holiday. Such countries include Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Oman.

The United Arab Emirates has declared Monday, June 15, 2026, a public holiday for both public and private sector employees, per Gulf News.

Federal authorities confirmed that work will resume on Tuesday, June 16, giving many residents a three-day weekend as the holiday falls immediately after the regular Saturday and Sunday break.

Dubai's government also separately announced that all government departments and institutions in the emirate would observe the holiday.

UAE releases Eid Al-Fitr holiday schedule

Earlier this year, Legit.ng reported that Authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had announced the official Eid Al-Fitr holidays for public and private sector employees in 2026, setting out dates that depend on the length of the holy month of Ramadan.

The UAE Federal Authority for Government Human Resources and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed that federal government employees observed the Eid holiday from Thursday, March 19, through Sunday, March 22, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng