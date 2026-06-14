Tragic boat mishap in Makurdi, Benue State, claimed the lives of a pregnant woman and ten others

The tragic incident occurred during heavy rain while the victims were returning from a burial ceremony in Wadata

The Commander of a local vigilante group, Operation Shara (Sweep), in North Bank, Nura Umar, said one survivor lost her baby amidst the struggle to swim to safety

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Makurdi, Benue State - A pregnant woman and 10 others have reportedly lost their lives in a tragic boat mishap in Makurdi, Benue State.

The victims were crossing a river from Wadata to Daududawada community when the boat capsized between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 23, 2026.

It was gathered that the tragic incident occurred during a heavy downpour that swept across parts of Makurdi.

The Commander of a local vigilante group, Operation Shara (Sweep), in North Bank, Nura Umar, said the victims include a pregnant woman, six children, and four other adults.

As reported by Daily Trust, Umar said the victims had travelled to Wadata for the burial of a woman from their community who died after being taken to a private hospital in North Bank for treatment.

Umar said the villagers decided to board a boat to return to Daududawada because it was a shorter route than travelling by road.

“At about 7 p.m., heavy rain accompanied by strong winds started, causing the boat to capsize midway through the journey.

“There were over 40 passengers on board, but 11 are feared dead. So far, we have recovered four bodies and buried them, while divers are still searching for the remaining seven victims.”

Umar further disclosed that one of the survivors lost her baby during the incident.

“The woman had her baby strapped to her back. In the struggle to stay afloat, she lost hold of the child while trying to swim to safety. She did her best to save the baby, but the child had swallowed too much water and did not survive.”

14 wedding guests die in boat mishap

Recall that a tragic boat accident in Kebbi State left 14 people dead, mostly women, after a wedding ceremony in Yauri Local Government Area.

Governor Nasir Idris has described the incident as a painful tragedy, urging families to accept it as the will of Almighty Allah.

The mishap, which occurred when an overloaded boat capsized, has once again drawn attention to recurring boat accidents in riverine communities of the state.

Many people killed in fresh boat mishap

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that rescue workers are searching for more than 40 people after a boat accident in Nigeria’s northwestern Sokoto state, the country’s emergency agency said.

According to NEMA, the incident occurred when a boat carrying over 50 passengers to Goronyo Market capsized.

Such accidents are common in remote communities during the rainy season, often caused by overloaded and poorly maintained vessels.

Source: Legit.ng