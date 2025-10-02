Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu made explosive claims about the top 3 Nigerian musicians

In a recent red carpet interview that has gone viral, he boldly alleged that 001, 002, and 003 are bisexual

He further encouraged the renowned musicians to stop hiding in the closet and challenged them to counter his claims

Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has once again sparked controversy with his latest comments about Nigeria’s top musicians.

In a recent interview, Uche claimed that the country’s top three artists, often referred to as 001, 002, and 003, are bisexual.

The actor, known for his controversial opinions, further revealed that many music stars in the country have approached him. He disclosed that he used his mouth to satisfy one of them.

When asked who he would pick between the top 3 singers, he mentioned that he would go for the one who is married because it’s been a long time since he shared moments with another man.

Mr Maduagwu also alleged that one of the biggest artists who has a Grammy award was able to do so because of his sexual orientation.

Watch him speak below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Uche Maduagwu mourned his cousin and ARISE News journalist, Somtochukwu Maduagwu, who died in the early hours of Monday, September 29, following a violent armed robbery at her residence in the Katampe area of Abuja.

Recall that ARISE Channel confirmed her death on Monday, describing the 29-year-old broadcaster, affectionately known as Sommie, as a respected news anchor, reporter, and producer who had become a familiar and trusted face to viewers across the country.

While her death is being investigated by the Nigeria Police, Uche, in a video shared on Tuesday, September 30, disclosed that the last time he had a physical encounter with Somtochukwu was when she was 10.

He also shared a screenshot of his last message with her from 2021, where she reconnected with him on social media.

Uche lashed out at President Bola Tinubu, adding that his cousin would have been alive if not for the insecurity, which he claimed the current administration had failed to tackle.

Uche Maduagwu’s video trends

Legit.ng has compiled the reactions below:

auxiliary_ex said:

"Thank God say Wizkid nah 000."

iamprinzsheddy said:

"How many bottles of beer una give am?? 😂😂😂."

qs_classy_collections said:

"I think he’s mimicking the guy behind him cos I don’t think he’s serious! lol. Anyway, we have eco friendly/Long lasting home fragrance products,classy Decor pieces and Quality beddings."

office_pin said:

"Person hold green bottle Una dey take am serious."

2nd_son_of_david said:

"Abeg, who get broom there?"

wonda_vibes said:

"What a disappointment."

big_gofficial said:

"So up till now nobody ft catch this guy for me? Even all the money wey I promise."

thelukhas said:

"He didn’t even mention a name 😂that’s a smart person right there."

stanleylemon4 said:

"I never watch this guy movie before."

chi_kezie said:

"From the poster in the background you can tell say na mad people event be that."

general_iceking1 said:

"E don already hold beer for the other hand if anything happen e go say na the influence of alcohol 😂😂."

ockay_excel said:

"I won't blame him because he's already drunk.. he'll prove himself in court sooner."

