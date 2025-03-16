John Fashanu has reacted to multiple reports that he and his wife were arrested in Nigeria, where they currently live

Multiple reports in the UK claim that the two-cap ex-England international was nabbed for a serious offence

The 62-year-old former Wimbledon striker has finally opened up, claiming it was a civil case of a land dispute

Former England international John Fashanu has reacted to reports that he was arrested in Nigeria in connection with a land dispute.

Several outlets in the UK are reporting that the ex-Wimbledon striker was nabbed on the suspicion of threat to life, trespass, intimidation, criminal conspiracy and obtaining by false pretence.

UK outlet Mirror reports that the former Gladiators star has sued the Nigerian police and 12 other defendants for £100,000.

John Fashanu claims he had owned a land in FCT for more than twelve years. Photo: Pete Norton.

Source: Getty Images

He claimed that he has been left traumatised, which has now affected his chances of becoming the head coach of the Nigerian national team.

Fashanu accused security officials of violating his rights by wrongfully arresting him, his wife Vivian and his lawyer Chinyere Chigbu.

How it all started

Reports have it that drama ensued after some investors agreed to pay more than £500,000 for a 22-acre piece of land.

Upon hearing that the workmen were already on the site, the -62-year-old and his lawyer launched an investigation.

He stated that upon his arrival, labourers who were being protected were found on the piece of land, and he was arrested along with his lawyer.

They all agreed to head to the police station to discuss the matter.

He lamented that he was subjected to detention and inhumane treatment for hours on December 16.

Fashanu raises alarm over land grabbers

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Fashanu claimed that 'land grabbers' attempted to take his land which he owned "for over twelve years", saying he would protect it with his life.

He went on:

"They're land grabbers. This piece we are talking about is owned by me and I will protect it with my life.

"I have had it for more than 12 years, only to see people trying to take it away from me.

"I was the one who called the police. The land is located in Abuja and it belongs to 'Ambassador John Fashanu'. You know I grew up in England and I have never seen such a thing like this."

John Fashanu is involved in a land dispute case in Nigeria. Photo: Danny Brannigan.

Source: Getty Images

FCTA to tackle land grabbing

Meanwhile, the secretary of Command and Control at FCTA, Peter Olumuji, has condemned land grabbing activities in the territory, Arise TV reports.

Olumuju blasted the criminal activities, which include the falsification of documents and an altercation with authorities.

Only recently, eight persons were arrested and the FCTA boss affirmed that the culprits would face legal consequences.

Wike to continue FCT demolitions

Legit.ng earlier reported that FCT minister Nyesom Wike has maintained that the structures being demolished were illegally built on government lands.

The former Rivers State governor added that some of the structures pose security risks.

According to him, there is no going back, as he vowed to go after more illegally constructed buildings and shanties.

