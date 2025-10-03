A renewed debate has emerged over Goodluck Jonathan’s eligibility to contest the 2027 presidency

Legal experts remain divided, with some arguing the 2018 constitutional amendment barring third-term bids is not retroactive

Analysts warn Jonathan’s return could reshape the 2027 race but risk damaging his legacy if he contests and loses amid Nigeria’s monetised political landscape

A fresh debate has broken out in Nigeria’s political space over whether former President Goodluck Jonathan can legally contest the 2027 presidential election.

While some loyalists argue that Jonathan remains the most credible candidate to “rescue Nigeria”, critics insist that constitutional limits on presidential terms disqualify him, as he has already been sworn in twice.

The presidency this week rejected the call for Jonathan's return, attributing the agitations to be led by "cheerleaders" who yearned for personal, political, religious, and ethnic benefits.

Bayo Onanuga, President's Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, added:

"Jonathan will be forced to confront his date in court. The jury will decide if twice-sworn president Jonathan meets constitutional standards and is fit to run for the presidency and be sworn into office, should he get elected, for the third time."

Jonathan’s allies defend his eligibility

Ambassador Josephine Washima, Jonathan’s former adviser on job creation, described calls for his return as “noble”, claiming Nigerians now appreciate his legacy.

According to Daily Trust, Washima reported that:

"It is a very noble call. We are overjoyed, yes, not only because we served with him, but because Nigerians were able to penetrate the propaganda and lies that were wrapped around him. They know the truth now of what he did and what he attempted to do."

She had contended that a 2018 Federal High Court order in Bayelsa cleared Jonathan to contest.

"If you do your homework, you can see that a Federal High Court in Bayelsa already ruled on that question. The law does not go back in time, and since the individual who went to court did not appeal, what it means is he is actually clear and actually viable to challenge," she said.

Equally, Hon. Yahya Ability, former PDP vice chairman in Niger state, has described Jonathan as "most acceptable candidate" from the South in the event of zoning holding.

“Jonathan has already ruled for four years, so he has four years left to complete the cycle. It’s only fair,” he explained.

Constitutional lawyers divided on interpretation

Legal experts say the issue remains unsettled. Barrister Yusuf Mutumbi argued that Jonathan is still eligible under the 1999 Constitution, since his first swearing-in in 2010 was to complete Umaru Musa Yar’Adua’s tenure.

“The Constitution, as amended, says a person can be sworn into the office of the president twice. Jonathan’s first elected tenure began in 2011, so constitutionally he can still contest one more time,” he said.

He noted, however, that the 2018 amendment to Section 137(3), which bars anyone sworn in twice from contesting again, “may not apply retrospectively.”

Another lawyer, Barrister Abba Hikima, said the interpretation of Section 137(3) is contentious.

Speaking to BBC Hausa, he explained:

“Some believe retroactive laws apply beyond criminal matters. But in my opinion, unless the law itself says it will look back, it won’t. Ultimately, it is for the Supreme Court to decide.”

Analysts weigh political risks

In addition to legal issues, analysts caution against political consequences of Jonathan's return.

Talking to Legit.ng, Bayelsa analyst David West, stated:

"Jonathan joining the race would shift the political landscape since Nigerians still hold him in high esteem. But the PDP is weak, and politics these days is highly monetized. If he runs and loses, his reputation will be tarnished, and he could even be harassed politically."

