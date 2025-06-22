Inter Milan legend Obafemi Martins caught the attention of fans during the star-studded #PlayForPurpose charity match in Lagos on Sunday evening, June 22

The Troost-Ekong Foundation had in attendance Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Ibrahim Gusau, and Super Eagles players

Other ex-international players present with Martins include former Super Eagles captain Joseph Yobo and Odion Ighalo

Obafemi Martins, popularly known as “ObaGoal,” thrilled the fans present at the Troost-Ekong Foundation’s second annual charity match with his electrifying pace and power.

Martins, who played for Team White, boasted of the presence of Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong, Victor Boniface, John Ogu, Odion Ighalo, Joseph Yobo, Zlatan Ibile, Etebo and former Arsenal star Alexandra Song.

During the encounter, the former Rubin Kazan star and Boniface made quick passes before he unleashed a shot with his weaker foot (right leg), which was denied by the crossbar.

Obafemi Martins of Inter Milan during a UEFA Champions League Quarter-final first leg match against Villarreal in Italy. Photo by: Etsuo Hara.

Source: Getty Images

The Inter Milan legend inspired Team White to beat Team Green 6-5 after regular time, but lost the penalty shoot-out 5-3.

Martins, known as 'Weapon of Mass Destruction' was applauded by the fans after the charity game.

Despite the performance of Team White, the Man of the Match award for Troost Ekong Foundation Charity Match 2025, went to Ayo Makun A.K.A Comedian AY.

Fans react

Johnson Ncube said:

"Prolific winger . Speed. Power."

Okoi Daniel wrote:

"Oba goal, may you continue to excel."

Joseph Chukwu added:

"That's really awesome Obafemi Martins came out to support William Troost-Ekong at his charity match game played in Lagos Nigeria 💪💪."

Olujinmi Samuel Adigun said:

"Oba goal love 💕 you always."

Rooney James wrote:

"The fastest player of all time."

@MrFEM0 added:

"Speed 99😄."

Nigeria's Obafemi Martins with Obi Mikel after scoring the first goal against Senegal during the 2006 African Nations Cup (CAN) in Cairo, Egypt. Photo by: KARIM JAAFAR/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Martins impact for country and club

Former Nigeria international Obafemi Martins is regarded as one of the best strikers to have played for the country.

According to Punch, the 40-year-old scored 18 goals in 42 appearances for the Super Eagles, making him the sixth all-time highest goalscorer.

Martins, who started his career in the streets of Lagos with Ebedei, made a huge impact with Inter Milan in the early 2000s, where, as seen on Transfermarkt, he netted 28 goals and won two Coppa Italia titles for the Italian giants.

At the age of 19, Obafemi Martins (Obagoal) became the first teenager to score in three consecutive UEFA Champions League seasons in 2004, while playing for Inter Milan.

Martins scored over 100 goals across Europe, America, and Asia while playing for teams like Newcastle United.

After a successful stint in England with Newcastle United, he later moved to Birmingham, where he scored the winning goal against Arsenal to win the League Cup in 2011, per ESPN.

Martins was also part of Nigeria’s bronze-winning team at the 2006 AFCON.

Martins sends message to Chukwueze

Legit.ng reported that Martins sent a message to Samuel Chukwueze over his career at AC Milan and consequently his performance in the national team.

Obagoal told the former Villarreal winger to make a Premier League move to revive his career, claiming his talent is better suited to football in England.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Omoleye Omoruyi, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng