Again, Faith Adewale has proven himself to be more than just a space filler but also one who takes charge

The most anticipated task of the season in the Innoson house has taken place, and housemates put their all into it

However, Faith emerged as the winner of a brand-new vehicle following his outstanding participation

Nigerian online users have shared their joy after Faith Adewale won the Innoson task, one of the most anticipated on the show.

This particular task is known for pushing housemates to their limits. Sometimes, housemates drop out of the game, showcasing the extent of physical might it requires.

Faith beats Dede as he clinshes brand new car from Innoson task. Credit: @faithadewale, @dede_ashiogwu

Defying the odds, Faith was determined to clinch the car prize by winning the task, and he did. There was a slim chance between him and Dede, but his strength took charge.

Faith's recent win has caused a divide on social media, as fans have argued over whether he will emerge the overall winner of the show or not.

This goes to show his determination and competitive spirit as the game winds down.

Reactions as Faith wins Innoson task, car

@dordormj said:

"First time I want to vote this season… Faith has given me the confidence to vote for him… We want him to win this season… The guy is resilient!"

@elolillys_signature siad:

"Wow faith won car 🚗. This means imisi is the winner 💃."

@just_prepre said:

"Congratulations faith , Vote for faith. We need money for fuel 🙂‍↔️💜."

@sayojone said:

"We’re winning two cars .. record breaking on Sunday 🔥👏."

@barbiealpha said:

"Faith has won ALL individual tasks this season... Super Commando, Acquafina, and now Innoson Motors. Every other housemate has won due to being part of a team. ....Faith has worked hard for every win he's gotten."

@gloriaosarfo said:

"It’s a DOUBLE WIN this year‼️A Faithful WIN‼️A 10/10 minus nothing WIN‼️Let’s Gooooo Faithfuls💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾✅✅✅🔥💜🔥."

Fans clamour for Faith's overall win as he crushes Innoson task. Credit: @faithadewale

@joegoye said:

"Dede really tried too. She's only unfortunate to play against a man that doesn't lose. She's a winner too✅💜."

@lushbatterbydee said:

"Now watch faith break the record for winning the innoson task car and overall win on Sunday 👏👏👏."

@discounted.gifts said:

"Na who the world dey against I dey always support.🙆🏽‍♀️🥹😂😂 Congratulations Dr. Faith.💜👑👏🏽."

@muditayo said:

"No one wants to win like this guy, while others came to do content and act like a lesser version of themselves, Faith came to sell his intelligence, confidence and smartness. I pray he wins."

@theonlyessy said:

"In the history of BBN anybody that wins Innoson car never wins the main show. Hmmmm maybe Faith wants to break that record. Well congratulations to them 🙌🙌❤️❤️."

Meet housemate Faith, flirty doctor

Meanwhile, 25-year-old doctor Faith joined Big Brother Naija season 10 as a charming, tech-savvy flirt from Osun state.

In his introductory video, he described himself as polyamorous and promised to keep all secrets to the grave,

Social media users are already comparing him to ex-housemate Pere, calling him a remix with extra sauce.

