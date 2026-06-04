Opta’s supercomputer has predicted the 32 teams that will progress out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage

The tournament will kick off on June 11 and run till July 19 in the United States of America, Mexico and Canada

The expanded 48-nation tournament will feature 32 teams in the knockout stage, including the best third-place teams

Opta’s supercomputer has predicted the 32 teams that progress to the knockout stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup from the eight groups.

The 2026 World Cup is the first edition of the expanded 48-nation tournament hosted by the United States of America, Mexico and Canada.

Opta's supercomputer predicts teams that will reach World Cup knockout stage. Photo by Ahmed Mosaad.

Source: Getty Images

It is the first tournament to be hosted by three countries, and the first in North America since the United States hosted the 1994 edition.

The tournament is scheduled to be played from June 11 to July 19, 2026, across 11 stadiums in the United States, three in Mexico and two in Canada.

According to FIFA, the new format will have 12 groups of four teams each, with the top two teams and the eight best third-place teams progressing to the knockout stage.

The knockout stage will begin with a round of 32 and subsequently downsize all the way up until a champion is crowned on the 104th match.

This edition allows minions to make it to the knockout stage because 32 teams out of 48 progressing to the next round will certainly have an element of surprise.

Supercomputer predicts knockout stage teams

According to The Analyst, Opta’s supercomputer has predicted the 32 teams that will make it to the knockout stage, including the best third-placed teams.

In Group A, the supercomputer predicts co-host Mexico and South Korea to progress to the last 32, while Switzerland and Canada are backed in Group B.

Five-time champions Brazil and 2022 semi-finalists Morocco are predicted to progress in Group C, while USA and Turkey are expected to progress in Group D.

Germany and South American dark horse Ecuador are predicted as the top two in Group E, while Netherlands and Japan are backed to progress in Group F.

The supercomputer backs Belgium and Egypt to make it out of Group G as the top two teams, while Group H is expected to produce Spain and Uruguay.

Lionel Messi's Argentina is one of the favourites to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Jabin Botsford.

Source: Getty Images

France and Norway are the supercomputer’s favourite picks in Group I to progress, while it picked Argentina and Austria as favourites in Group J.

Portugal and Colombia are predicted to make it out of Group K, while England and 2018 finalists Croatia are expected to progress from Group L.

Czech Republic, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Scotland, Paraguay, Ivory Coast, Sweden, Iran, and Senegal are predicted as the best third-placed teams to reach the knockout stage.

Supercomputer predicts World Cup winner

Legit.ng previously reported that Opta’s supercomputer predicted the top five favourite countries that could win the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Spain is the leading favourite to win their second tournament, while France, England, Argentina and Portugal make up the rest of the top five for the tournament.

Source: Legit.ng