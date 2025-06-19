Former Super Eagles striker Obafemi Martins launched a premium Italian-themed nightclub, Cosa Nostra Patron, in Victoria Island

The nightclub, inspired by Italian elegance, boasts modern design and is reportedly worth around ₦800 million

Martins has expanded his business empire, cementing his status as one of Nigeria’s most successful football entrepreneurs

Obafemi Martins is now making powerful moves in Nigeria’s nightlife scene following his retirement from football.

Martins is proving that his success is no fluke with a stellar international football career and a business portfolio that spans real estate, fashion, and entertainment.

Obafemi Martins has amassed a substantial amount of money and has invested in real estate, with a portfolio of solid properties scattered throughout Lagos. Photo credit: Obafemi Martins

The former Super Eagles striker has turned his attention to luxury and lifestyle, launching a new high-end Italian-themed nightclub, Cosa Nostra Patron, in Victoria Island, Lagos, reportedly worth over ₦800 million.

His new venture, located in the heart of Lagos’ buzzing nightlife district, is already redefining what it means to party in style.

Obafemi Martins is building a nightlife empire

Martins’ legacy in football is well documented as the prolific striker featured in Europe’s top four leagues, turning out for major clubs like Inter Milan, Newcastle United, Wolfsburg, Rubin Kazan, and Levante.

With 42 caps and 18 goals for the Super Eagles, Martins was consistent and profitable, earning a fortune throughout his career.

Rather than rest on his laurels, the former Inter Milan forward invested heavily in real estate, with prime properties across Lagos, including VGC, Lekki’s Chevy View Estate, Ikoyi, and Victoria Island. He also owns an estate in Como, Italy, and a thriving fashion line in the U.S.

Now, through 143 Entertainment, Martins has ventured into lifestyle and nightlife, a fast-growing sector in Nigeria's urban economy.

Italy comes to Lagos in Cosa Nostra Patron

Martins’ latest luxury project is Cosa Nostra Patron, an upscale Italian-themed nightclub located in Victoria Island.

Co-founded under the 143 Entertainment brand, the club is modelled after the elite clubs of Milan and Rome, combining modern elegance with traditional Italian charm.

The club has a sleek, contemporary design, premium lighting, exclusive bottle service, and a curated music experience.

It is a place where Nigeria’s wealthy and trendy come to unwind, celebrate, and enjoy high-end entertainment.

The estimated ₦800 million investment covers not only the construction and design but also its state-of-the-art technology, decor, and staff training to ensure world-class service.

A new chapter in Martins' legacy

Cosa Nostra Patron is not Martins' first foray into the nightlife scene.

The former Super Eagles striker also owns BayRock Lifestyle, a gentleman’s club in Lekki known for its elite clientele and exotic performances.

Obafemi Martins in action for Nigeria at the 2010 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Jamie McDonald

But this new venture marks an evolution, a more refined, luxurious offering that caters to Lagos’ upscale market.

Martins is building a brand that could rival international nightlife hotspots with his wife Nadine as a co-partner in the venture.

Martins supercars worth over ₦1 billion

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Martins has an estimated net worth of $35 million (about ₦13.4 billion), and has turned part of his wealth into an awe-inspiring garage of luxury cars.

Martins’ car collection is a symbol of taste, class, and unmatched wealth.

The former Nigerian striker owns some of the most expensive cars, including Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren (₦368 million), Lamborghini Aventador (₦162 million), and Mercedes-Benz G-Class (₦113 million).

