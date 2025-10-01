Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has become the first Nigerian to score 10 goals in the UEFA Champions League

Osimhen scored from the penalty spot to give Galatasaray a deserved win in front of their home fans in Istanbul

The 26-year-old is currently Nigeria's second all-time goal scorer, having overtaken legendary Segun Odegbami

Reigning Turkish Super Lig winner Galatasaray beat Premier League giants Liverpool 1-0 at the Rams Park Stadium in Istanbul on Tuesday night, September 30.

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen scored the lone goal of the night in the 16th minute via a penalty kick, sending Alisson Becker the wrong way after Dominic Sobozlai had smacked Barış Alper Yılmaz in the face to concede the penalty.

Victor Osimhen scores a penalty for Galatasaray against Liverpool in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League. Photo by: Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC.

In the 32nd minute, Hugo Ekitike had an opportunity to level up but the shot was blocked, while Ibrahim Konate missed from a close range.

Osimhen had the opportunity to increase the goal tally to three in the second half but failed to convert his chances, with goalkeeper Allison sustaining an injury during the process.

VAR denied Liverpool a penalty in the 89th minute after a review found Wilfried Singo played the ball first before having any contact with Ibrahima Konate, per Al Jazeera.

The win means the Reds have suffered a second consecutive defeat in the last one week.

Osimhen set new record

Victor Osimhen has become Nigeria’s leading scorer in the Champions League with 10 goals in 18 appearances.

According to Punch, the 26-year-old is followed by Inter Milan legend Obafemi Martins (nine goals), as well as Ademola Lookman, Nwankwo Kanu, Victor Ikpeba, and Yakubu Aiyegbeni, who all have five goals.

Victor Osimhen wins Player of the Match award against Liverpool in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League match. Photo by: Ahmad Mora - UEFA/UEFA.

The Nigerian international also becomes the first Nigerian to score for three different clubs in the UCL. He had earlier scored for Lille and Napoli in the competition.

Fans react

@aibangsvikta said:

"Put some respect to his name.

"His name is Victor Osimhen."

@NoCtrlZDave added:

"Big history for Naija ballers 🇳🇬🔥 we no dey carry last at all! Who do you think is next to break records for us?"

@MartinlionkingC wrote:

"There are things that money can never buy: "Love, Respect, CHARACTER, PERSONALITY, HONOR, DIGNITY, PRIDE, HONOR, CONSCIENCE, Desire for Ownership. Osimhen is by far the best and most talented Nigerian and African Footballer in the World." He is by far one of the best and most fit centre-forwards in the world and the 4th most expensive centre-forward in the world."

Meanwhile, Victor Osimhen is currently Nigeria's second-highest goal scorer following his performance during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to Daily Post, the Galatasaray forward has 26 goals, having scored a brace against Rwanda and a goal against Zimbabwe.

The 26-year-old is currently 11 goals behind Super Eagles legend Rashidi Yekini who has 37 goals.

