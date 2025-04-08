Obafemi Martins has issued advice to a Super Eagles star in a bid to get his struggling career back on track

Former Super Eagles forward Obafemi Martins has urged a struggling Super Eagles forward to leave the Italian Serie A and head for the English Premier League.

Samuel Chukwueze’s career has been declining since joining Italian Serie A giants AC Milan from Spanish La Liga side Villarreal in a deal worth €20 million.

Samuel Chukwueze in action for AC Milan during their 2-2 draw against Fiorentina.

Source: Getty Images

Since joining Milan, he has been under the tutelage of three managers: Stefano Pioli, Paulo Fonseca and, currently, Sergio Conceicao, making him struggle for stability.

He has eight goals and four assists in 65 games for the Rossoneri, a stat that underlines his poor performance for the club and raises questions on why he was signed.

Martins tells Chukwueze to leave Milan

Former Inter Milan forward Martins admits he is impressed by Chukwueze's talent and skill sets but admitted that he might not be able to showcase them in Italy.

“Samuel Chukwueze is an extremely talented player,” he told Africa Foot. “He's an explosive winger, capable of dribbling both outside and inside. What impresses me about him is his short steps, his quickness, and his ability to change direction at full speed.”

He added that it is time for him to leave San Siro as his lack of playing time has stunted his growth, and he needs to establish himself at a more ambitious club.

“It's a league [Premier League] that perfectly suits his profile. He has the qualities to establish himself at an ambitious top-10 club. Unfortunately, his lack of playing time at AC Milan has affected his confidence. He plays too little, and that limits his impact,” Obagoal added.

Chukwueze was close to leaving Milan last summer, but the club changed their mind. He was injured in January, and this prevented a move away, with former boss Unai Emery keen to reunite with him at Aston Villa.

Samuel Chukwueze looks dejected after Nigeria lost AFCON 2023 final. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

Martins also noted that Chukwueze's club form has affected his performance for the national team, and this is one of the reasons he must consider a move away.

“His decline in form at club level is reflected in his performances with the Super Eagles. He absolutely must regain his rhythm if he wants to continue to be a driving force for Nigeria. A transfer is a necessity if he wants to retain his place and perform well in the national team,” he concluded.

As noted by Transfermarkt, Chukwueze has featured for the Nigerian national team 19 times since joining Milan in July 2023 and has scored two goals and two assists.

His goals came in the 6-0 win over Sao Tome and Principe during the AFCON 2023 qualifier and the 2-1 loss to Rwanda in the AFCON 2025 qualifier in Uyo.

