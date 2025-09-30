Jarvis and Peller have continued to inspire online users with their unconventional love story.

The TikTok stars, who recently travelled together to the UK to promote their content, sparked online comments.

A video shared by Peller saw the lovebirds share a beautiful kiss while walking on the streets of the UK in celebration of their anniversary

Celebrity couple Peller and Jarvis have again made it to the frontline of blogs following their latest post.

The lovebirds, who always draw attention online due to the chaotic nature of their love story, are at it again. This time, the duo applied pressure on single people with their romantic video.

Peller and Jarvis kiss in UK, fans gush over sweet love. Credit: @peller089

Source: Instagram

Peller and Jarvis had journeyed to the UK a couple of days ago, and in their new clip, they shared a kiss while walking on the streets.

It felt like a romantic scene from a Korean movie. Their new post was to celebrate their relationship anniversary, as they are now one year into their love story.

Peller wrote via his official page:

"Congratulations to us 🌺🎊💗, We were just two kids in love, now one year stronger together 🌹✨” 🎉🎊🎉🎊🍾."

See the post below:

Reacting to his post, Jarvis commented, saying their love was till infinity.

Nigerians react to Peller, Jarvis's anniversary post

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions from online user below:

@realjadrolita said:

"Till infinity ♾️❤️."

@thecuteabiola siad:

"Na why I been no wan buy data since morning be this 😫😫😫 you guys should gerrrrrraout !!! 😆😆😆."

@ojukwublaq_ said:

"Why I just Dey smile like mumu for here 😂."

@carers_hub said:

"Small children Dey show love for public me pastor pikin dey blush 😊 mk my papa no catch me."

@zeemo_kc said:

"Life’s sweet only when you found your better half. Enjoy yourselves guys. You both deserves it💯."

@oludre_official said:

"😂😂😂😂 Make Una stream my song oo. Na Jarvis Dey give Peller headache, pamurege shike shike pamurege. Luv in Uk Opoor 🇬🇧🇳🇬."

@fairy_anala_ said:

"Omoooo be like uk love enter different oo enjoy ❤️💝."

Fans gush as Peller and Jarvis share cute video online. Credit: @peller089

Source: Instagram

@bornidentity05 said:

"Nah UK una dey ooo. Make una take am.easy waiting Una just practice for street so na crime 😂."

@at_your_door_stepp said:

"It's time to clear all those nonsense videos and focus on your AI brand. The bigger picture is on its way."

@dannywealth1 said:

"Single me just dey here dey smile like mumu 😂."

@japel_and_adedimeji_defenders_ said:

"OPPRESSION 😂😂CONGRATULATIONS MY FAV 😍😍😍😍😍MORE GREATER HEIGHTS AND MORE WINNINGS TOGETHER 🤲🏻🤲🏻."

@khing_brownie said:

"Chai 😭 😭. Jealousy do me blessing ceo Maggie yarsh."

@tayutaglobal said:

"Wow! Congratulations guys. Keep moving. Relationship is not an easy task. You will fight and always come back to get her if there’s true love. 😍😍😍."

Jarvis shuts down pregnancy rumours

Meanwhile, TikTok star Jarvis responded to his boyfriend Peller’s public pregnancy request with a firm ultimatum.

The content creator questioned Peller's intentions after he begged her to make babies like Priscy and Juma Jux.

Jarvis pointed out that, as against his boyfriends's wish, influencer Priscy didn’t get pregnant out of wedlock .

Source: Legit.ng