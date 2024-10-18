Nigerian footballer Obafemi Martins aka Obagoal, and content creator Egungun are making headlines over their recent interaction at a club

A video made the rounds online of the retired football star giving Egungun 10 big stacks of money

The clip soon made the rounds on social media, and it triggered a series of interesting comments from fans

Nigerian football star Obafemi Martins and content creator Kuye Adegoke, aka Egungun of Lagos, have caused an online stir over their recent interaction.

A video circulating on social media showed the moment the retired football player reached into a suitcase filled with money to give Egungun some bundles.

In the clip, which was recorded at a nightclub, Obagoal reached for the suitcase while holding a drink in his hand. He then started to give Egungun the bundles one after the other.

The media personality could not hide his excitement as he had a big smile on his face. He also kept reaching for the bundles of cash till his hands were filled with 10 big stacks.

Egungun accompanied the video with a caption expressing gratitude to the football star. He wrote:

“The love is massive thank you so much Obagoal.”

Fans react as Obafemi Martins give Egungun money bundles

The video of Egungun and Obafemi Martins at the nightclub drew the attention of many netizens. Several of them were impressed by the money moves. Read some of their comments below:

250milesbaby:

“Who go help you no go stress you 🙌.”

Iamclickmatic:

“Make una go hustle no let social media pressure your brain.”

iameniolakolawole:

“Make I just see this young man wey they call obagoal I go first hold him and cry like a baby 😂😂😂😂😂.”

Hopson_:

“Country no hard na your papa no guide 😂.”

sabimums.ng:

“You for just give am the suitcase once na.”

official_mrright_:

“My own be say hunger dey o 😔.”

abbysecretskincare:

“Na don jazzy cause all these ones how Tpain wan believe us now 😢.”

Teejay_uzo:

“Mint notes no dey circulate for normal people hand ..how come na only clubs and parties e dey end up?”

Randomandpeng:

“Why tpain go believe say we dey suffer ?”

uniqueplies_studdard:

“How will T-pain believe that there is HUNGER?”

xtralarge_felix:

“He will return the money back to him. If you don work for club, u go understand fake lifestyle better.”

martinez_2k_2cute:

“Just hand over the suitcase 🧳 to him already. What’s this drama for. All na show.”

mawrine_cheks:

“Hmmmm how this government wan take believe say we de suffer.”

opeoluwa_o:

“Na why Tpain dey give us back to back be this😭😭e no look like say economy dey affect us.”

Egungun of Lagos proposes to lover

Meanwhile, Egungun of Lagos brightened up moods online as usual, but this time in a unique way.

The content creator, known for his viral outfit checks, took a moment to propose to his girlfriend.

A trending clip showed the funny moment Egungun hastily put the engagement ring on his woman's finger without asking the question until a colleague called him to order.

