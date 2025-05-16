Akor Adams moved to Spanish club Sevilla in January, and the striker has sponsored his parents' trip to the city

The Nigerian international is set to earn an estimated annual salary of €1.88 million, or approximately €36,154 per week

A viral picture showed him flanked by his parents inside the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in Sevilla

Nigerian striker Akor Adams was spotted in a heartfelt moment, having brought his parents to Sevilla, as he marks a milestone in his football journey.

The 25-year-old forward, who began his career at Jamba Football Academy in Benue State, Nigeria, moved to Europe in 2018 when he joined Norwegian club Sogndal IL.

His impressive performances led to a move to Lillestrom SK also in Norway, where he netted 28 goals in 49 matches.

Akor Adams and his parents at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

In 2023, Adams joined French Ligue 1 side Montpellier, where he played for two seasons and scored 13 goals in 49 matches.

His impressive form attracted Spanish giants Sevilla as he signed a staggering €5.5 million deal in January 2025.

Adams landed a five-year contract, as he now earns an estimated annual salary of €1.88 million, or approximately €36,154 per week, Business Day reports.

A picture showed him flanked by his parents inside the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in Sevilla.

It's a testament to his dedication and the support system that has been instrumental throughout his career.

Fans have continued to react to the viral photo:

@ToriaNkanang said:

"I'm so happy for this bro. God blesses one person and the whole family is blessed too"

@iamMista_jay sighted the fabric on the player's mother. He said:

"If Your Mum is from Benue or Kogi, there are some fabrics she must have. Chances of every Igala/Idoma mother having at least 2 or 3 of those materials is 97%.

"This particular fabric is one of them."

@korede__0 posited:

"They’re obviously proud of him."

@ofu_20 said:

"That woman is so Idoma."

How Sevilla blocked Akor from World Cup qualifiers

Meanwhile, Sevilla blocked Akor Adams' chance to debut for the Super Eagles during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Coach Eric Chelle named the star in his final 23-man squad for Nigeria’s matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe in March.

Rojiblancos delayed the return of the 25-year-old by one week to prevent him from playing in the World Cup qualifiers.

Akor Adams of Sevilla FC looks on during the LaLiga match against Athletic Club.

The former Montpellier player has recovered from a muscle injury in the rectus femoris muscle of his right thigh that he suffered days after making his debut.

Akor Adams hails Ejuke

Legit.ng earlier reported that Akor Adams expressed excitement having joined Sevilla as he hailed Super Eagles forward Chidera Ejuke.

The former Lillestrom SK of Norway star disclosed that Ejuke played a pivotal role in influencing his decision to move to the Spanish club.

Akor said it was a dream come true and also an early birthday gift to sign for a prestigious club like Sevilla, where he wishes to write his legacy like other African legends before him at the club

