President Tinubu dismisses Finance Minister Wale Edun amid controversial economic reforms impacting millions of Nigerians

Under Edun, removal of petrol subsidies skyrockets fuel prices, deepening economic strain and public frustration across the nation

Edun's reforms boost government revenues but leave a complex legacy of hardship and political challenges

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

President Bola Tinubu relieved Finance Minister Wale Edun of his duties, bringing to a close a turbulent chapter defined by some of the most far-reaching economic reforms in Nigeria’s recent history.

Edun’s tenure was marked by bold, market-driven policies aimed at stabilising the economy, boosting government revenues, and restoring investor confidence.

President Bola Tinubu has sacked Wale Edun and replaced him with Taiwo Oyedele as Finance Minister. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

However, while these reforms delivered structural gains on paper, they also triggered widespread hardship, pushing millions of Nigerians into deeper economic strain.

Fuel subsidy removal sparks immediate shock

At the heart of Edun’s policy agenda was the removal of petrol subsidies, a long-debated decision that successive administrations had avoided.

The policy was designed to eliminate fiscal leakages and redirect funds toward infrastructure and development.

The impact was swift and severe. Petrol prices surged dramatically from about ₦234 per litre to over ₦1,060, triggering a ripple effect across the economy.

Transport fares soared, food prices rose, and the cost of living skyrocketed.

For many households, the sudden spike in daily expenses eroded purchasing power almost overnight, intensifying public frustration despite government assurances of long-term benefits.

Naira float deepens currency pressures

Another cornerstone of Edun’s reforms was the unification and flotation of the naira.

By allowing market forces to determine exchange rates, the government sought to eliminate arbitrage and improve transparency in the foreign exchange market.

Instead, the naira experienced significant depreciation, driving up the cost of imports and worsening inflationary pressures.

By April 2024, inflation had surged to 33.69 per cent, placing additional strain on businesses and consumers already grappling with rising costs.

While the policy attracted praise from international financial institutions, its domestic impact proved deeply challenging.

Fiscal discipline meets tight liquidity

Edun also moved to end the controversial “Ways and Means” financing, a practice where the Central Bank of Nigeria funded government deficits by printing money.

This decision was widely seen as necessary to curb inflation and restore fiscal discipline. However, it also tightened liquidity in the economy, making credit less accessible and slowing economic activity in the short term.

The move underscored a broader shift toward orthodox economic management, even as its immediate effects proved difficult for businesses and consumers alike.

Social support struggles to cushion the impact

To offset the harshness caused by subsidy removal, the government expanded social protection programmes, targeting over 8 million vulnerable households with cash transfers, Punch reported.

While the initiative provided some relief, concerns over distribution efficiency and adequacy limited its overall impact. Many Nigerians reported that the support fell short of addressing the scale of economic challenges they faced.

Revenue gains come at a cost

Vanguard reports that despite the pain, the reforms significantly boosted government revenues. Authorities claimed savings of over ₦10 trillion annually from subsidy removal alone, alongside improvements in tax collection that raised the tax-to-GDP ratio from around 10 per cent to approximately 13.5 per cent.

Efforts to reform the energy sector and increase oil production also aimed to strengthen foreign exchange inflows over time, although high debt servicing costs continued to weigh on public finances.

A defining legacy

Wale Edun’s time in office leaves behind a complex legacy. His policies tackled long-standing structural issues and positioned Nigeria for potential long-term stability. Yet, the immediate social and economic costs proved immense, shaping public perception and political realities.

Presidency gives reasons for sacking former Finance Minister, Wale Edun. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

With his exit, attention now turns to how the Tinubu administration will balance reform continuity with the urgent need to ease the burden on Nigerians.

Why Tinubu sacked Wale Edun

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Presidency has revealed why President Bola Tinubu removed Wale Edun, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, along with Umar Dangiwa, Minister of Housing and Urban Development.

According to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume

Akume stressed that the President acted fully within his constitutional powers under Sections 147 and 148 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999, as amended).

Source: Legit.ng