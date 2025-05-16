Barcelona secured their 28th La Liga title with a 2-0 victory over Espanyol at the RCDE Stadium on Thursday night

Forward Lamine Yamal stole the spotlight, opening the scoring and providing an assist late in the second half.

The 17-year-old has made 41 goal contributions in 53 appearances for the Catalan side this La Liga season

Lamine Yamal inspired Barcelona to a 2–0 victory over Espanyol on Thursday evening, sealing the club’s 28th La Liga title.

The 17-year-old Spanish international opened the scoring in the 53rd minute at the RCDE Stadium, curling a brilliant left-footed shot into the top corner after cutting in from the right flank.

Yamal then capped off his performance with an assist in stoppage time, setting up Fermín Lopez, who fired a loose ball inside the box.

With the win, Yamal celebrates his second La Liga title, matching the tally of Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

Yamal speaks out

Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal has said he is unbothered by criticism after winning his second La Liga title.

In a post shared by Fabrizio Romano, the La Masia graduate expressed his determination to keep winning titles for the Catalan giants.

He also praised manager Xavi for believing in him and allowing him to shine in the senior team. He said:

“I do NOT care what people say from the outside. I will continue doing what I do for my club, for Barca.

“I want to tell the Barcelona fans that this is just the beginning. It’s impossible to get tired of winning. This idea is planted in my mind.

“I’d like to thank Xavi, without him, this would not have been possible. He gave us young players the opportunity to make our debuts. I would like to thank him.”

Lamine Yamal has already won two La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey, one Super, and a UEFA European Championship.

Pedri hails Yamal

Barcelona midfielder Pedri has praised Lamine Yamal for his impressive impact on the team.

According to BarcaBlaugranes, the Spanish international revealed that Yamal had predicted the goal he eventually scored before the match.

The 22-year-old emphasised the importance of enjoying such moments as a team. He said:

“Lamine practices these shots a lot in training. He scored twice in the warm-up today! He need to look after him.

"I enjoy everyday here because Barcelona is the club of my dreams.

“You don’t get the opportunity to win a league every day, and you have to enjoy it and appreciate it as it deserves.”

Bastoni says Yamal is exceptional

Legit.ng earlier reported that Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni has heaped praise on Barcelona’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, calling him the best player he has ever faced.

The Italian international described the 17-year-old as “exceptional” and credited Yamal’s remarkable football intelligence and creativity.

Bastoni said Inter have learned from their mistakes in the first leg and plan to adjust their approach for the second leg at San Siro.

