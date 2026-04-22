A dispatch rider went viral on social media after sharing his recent experience with a customer

According to the young man, he delivered a package to a woman who refused to pay him and even stopped answering his calls

When the situation became too serious, the rider had to take quick action to retrieve his money

A delivery rider has recounted a troubling encounter he had with a customer who failed to settle his payment.

He explained that he had accepted a job to collect an item and deliver it to a woman who was a client of the person who booked him.

Rider deals with customer who refused to pay delivery. Photo credit: @GDB/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Delivery rider shares experience with 'fraudulent' customer

The arrangement required that the recipient would cover the cost on delivery, and he was told he would get his money once she confirmed her own transaction.

According to the delivery man known as GDB on TikTok, such a process was common in his line of work.

When he arrived at the location, he contacted the recipient and she came out to a nearby road to meet him.

He handed over the package and she carried out a transfer. She appeared to be in a rush and was preparing to leave.

He tried to confirm his payment but she assured him it had been done and said she would forward her account details.

He chose to wait rather than leave immediately because the sender had informed him that the woman would delay.

After standing by his motorcycle for several minutes, he realised nothing had come through.

He attempted to reach her multiple times but she did not respond. The calls went unanswered for ten minutes, then 15, then 20.

Dispatch rider recovers payment from fraudulent customer. Photo credit: @GDB/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Frustrated, he decided to mark the job as complete and move on to find other deliveries. He saved the contact and kept the figure in mind.

Later that day when he returned home, he tried again without success. Eventually, he used his sister’s phone to call the number and the woman answered.

She insulted him during the conversation. The job had been the most expensive one he had that day, and the lack of payment affected him deeply.

To address the issue, he checked the name linked to her number through a banking service.

He found it and sent a small transfer to her account. He then shared the receipt with her and told her she would need the amount for call credit once he was finished with her.

Luckily, he received his money after making such move and he seized the opportunity to warn others.

He pointed out that many riders had faced similar situations, especially when delivering to secured places like estates.

In such cases, the sender expected the rider to pay upfront, but the recipient would later refuse to answer.

He noted that he would recognise the woman if he saw her again because she lived not far from his house.

Delivery rider shares experience with client

Nigerians had different things to say in the comments section.

@Alao Esther said:

"I love that you're sharing the rider side of the story because most time we only hear the business owner story."

@Mellar said:

"Aww these are hustling men, Be kind to them in the slightest way, I’m sorry you had to go through all of that."

@Asto said:

"People only fear consequences, which is why laws are made to govern us, even in relationship or anything at all if they know there are no consequences when they cheat you best believe they gon’ do it wholeheartedly."

@Kimberly reacted:

"If the person comes to pick up at the estate gate, tell the person to hold on for you to receive your money. If they are so much in a hurry, that’s their problem not yours. They either wait for you to get your money, or they leave the package with you which it’s better you have their item than them having your money. I hope you get me."

@Frankie_ F.O.E added:

"Brother words can’t describe how I feel about your video but truly, you go Dey top. You speak so well and work so hard for your money. Ajeh life go benefit you brother no mind this less."

See the post below:

Driver disappears with bags of rice

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady shared an emotional post on social media which grabbed the attention of many people online.

She mentioned what a driver she trusted with a bag of rice did to her, despite giving him extra money to make the delivery.

Source: Legit.ng