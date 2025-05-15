An author has celebrated a Nigerian lad for his impressive performance in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

According to the author, the boy scored six A1s and two B2s in his West African Examinations Council (WAEC) examination and always came first in his class

He noted that the 17-year-old boy, who is the first son of his parents, wants to study medicine at the university

Ukaegbu Ikenna Godswill, a student of Evangel International School, Eket, in Akwa Ibom, has been praised on social media for scoring very high in the 2025 UTME.

Author and publisher Peter Agba Kalu posted Ikenna's impressive UTME result on Facebook, stating that a brilliant child, who got 326, deserved to be celebrated and urging people to join him in celebrating the lad.

Ikenna always came first in class

According to Peter, Ikenna, who hails from Mbaise Ezinihitte Local Government Area in Imo but resides in Akwa Ibom with his family, scored six A1s and two B2s in his WAEC exam.

Peter said Ikenna's parents told him that he has been brilliant from birth and has always taken the first position in his class. Ikenna, who has a keen interest in cartoons, desires to study medicine at the university.

Peter noted that the 17-year-old lad's dad said his boy wants to specialise in surgery and put the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) as his first choice. Peter's Facebook post read:

"A brilliant child deserves to be celebrated, so today, l want you to join me as we celebrate young Mr. Ikenna Ukaegbu, a student of Evangel International School, Eket in Akwa Ibom, who scored 326 in JAMB this 2025. This dynamic boy cleared his WAEC 6 A1, and 2B2.

"The first son and his parents told me that he has been very brilliant from birth. In fact, at 8 months he started showing deep interest in cartoons to such an extent that his parents noticed that it wasn't just ordinary, so they encouraged and he has been growing brilliantly till date and through his academic history, he has always been taking the First position in his class.

"His parents are from Mbaise Ezinihitte Local Government Area, they're residing at Eket, Akwa Ibom. Ikenna is 17 years as he was born in 2008. Like l pointed out, he has been brilliant ever since he was born from nursery to secondary school he has been taking first position.

"I understand that the same thing is applicable to his two siblings Kelvin and precious. When l asked young Ikenna what he intended to study, he boldly thundered medicine, his father added that he will specialize in surgery, and UNIZIK is his first choice.

"We are witnessing greatness in the making, kindly join me to celebrate this young boy."

Breakdown of Ikenna's UTME result

A look at the UTME result showed Ikenna had 66 in English, 91 in Physics, 75 in Biology, and 94 in Chemistry.

People celebrated the lad for his academic feat.

People celebrate boy's UTME performance

Israel Castro said:

"Congratulations to you boy and greatness shall be your potion."

Idume Owere said:

"91 in Physics is not a mean feat.

"Congratulations to him."

Vincent Uhuegbu said:

"Congrats. More greez to your elbow."

Maduabuchi Stephen said:

"Congratulations may GOD provide for your parents this time in Jesus name AMEN."

Queen Nelly said:

"Congratulations to him.

"Is he upto 18yrs? As he doesn’t look it."

Iloke Ebubechi Reginald said:

"Not sure he's up to 17 any way congratulations to him 👏."

Kalu Ole said:

"Congratulations young man. The sky will continue to be your starting point ☝️."

