Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone has provided an update on Ademola Lookman’s injury

The club confirmed that Lookman and Sorloth will train individually after the Copa del Rey final

Simeone is hopeful of having both forwards return to action in time for the final games of the season

Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone has provided a crucial update on the status of Ademola Lookman’s injury ahead of a La Liga match.

Lookman scored during his 62 minutes in the Copa del Rey final before he was substituted and replaced by Norwegian forward Alexander Sorloth.

Ademola Lookman got injured during Copa del Rey final. Photo by Jose Breton.

Source: Getty Images

Atletico released a statement confirming that both players began individual training away from the team afterwards to manage the risk of injury.

“Ademola Lookman and Alexander Sørloth finished the Copa del Rey final with discomfort,” the club’s statement reads.

“The club's medical staff have conducted tests that advise maximum caution to avoid the risk of injury, so they will follow an individualised plan in the coming days, training separately from the group.

“Their return to training with their teammates will depend on how their discomfort progresses.”

Simeone provides update on Lookman

Atletico Madrid will take on Elche in a La Liga game on April 22, 2026, their first match since losing the Copa del Rey final to Real Sociedad.

Diego Simeone was asked for an update on the injured players, downplaying the injuries to Lookman and Sorloth as minor, and they could be back by the weekend.

Reports in the Spanish media claimed that Lookman is dealing with an adductor issue and could miss the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg against Arsenal.

“We’ll see how Sørloth and Lookman recover from these minor injuries they’ve had,” he said as quoted by Into the Calderon.

“Let’s hope they make a full recovery in time for Saturday; it’s possible, according to the doctors. Hancko is making good progress. I don’t think we can count on Giménez yet.”

Atletico currently sit fourth on the La Liga table with 57 points, four points behind third-placed Villarreal, but appear to have secured a Champions League spot for next season.

Diego Simeone provides injury update on Ademola Lookman. Photo by Maciej Rogowski.

Source: Getty Images

They currently have nine points ahead of fifth-placed Real Betis with a game in hand, which could give them some breathing space in the league.

However, they need the match against Elche to bounce back mentally as a build-up towards the Champions League game against Arsenal.

“We have to start over, as always happens when a competition ends. It’s time to focus on the next match, put our energy into doing things right, compete in Elche, then on Saturday, and, as the Champions League approaches, be in the best possible shape,” he added.

Why Simeone subbed Lookman

Legit.n g previously reported that Diego Simeone explained why he substituted Ademola Lookman at his usual one-hour mark in the Copa del Rey final.

The manager’s decision was justified despite fans’ criticism after the Super Eagles attacker was confirmed to be injured after the final.

Source: Legit.ng