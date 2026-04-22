The federal government has reportedly filed a 13-count charge against six persons who were accused of a coup plot against the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Retired military officers and civilians were the defendants and have been scheduled to be arraigned before the Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday, April 22. It was learned that the Nigerian government filed the case on Monday, April 20.

FG files 13-count charge against those plotting coup on President Bola Tinubu Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Premium Times reported that the charges against them ranged from treason and terrorism to money laundering and failure to disclose information. The suit was filed by Rotimi Oyedepo, a director of public prosecution of the federal government, on behalf of the office of the Attorney General of the Federation.

The defendants involved in the case are a retired major-general, Mohammed Ibrahim Gana; a retired navy captain, Erasmus Ochegobia Victor; a police inspector, Ahmed Ibrahim; and an electrician at the presidential villa, Zekeri Umoru. Others included are a Zaria-based Islamic cleric, Abdulkadir Sani; and Bukar Kashim Goni

Also mentioned in seven of the 13-count charges was the former governor of Bayelsa State, Timipre Silva, but was yet to be charged as a defendant in the suit

According to the prosecutor, Sylva, who was a minister of state for petroleum resources under the immediate past administration of late Muhammadu Buhari, is on the run.

The former minister has been accused of financing the coup. He had denied the allegation in a press statement last year. He maintained that he was out of the country at the time and promised to clear his name once return to the country. However, he was yet to fulfil that promise.

Source: Legit.ng