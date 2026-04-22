Sacking Tinubu: FG Takes Next Action on Coup Plotters
The federal government has reportedly filed a 13-count charge against six persons who were accused of a coup plot against the administration of President Bola Tinubu.
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Retired military officers and civilians were the defendants and have been scheduled to be arraigned before the Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday, April 22. It was learned that the Nigerian government filed the case on Monday, April 20.
Premium Times reported that the charges against them ranged from treason and terrorism to money laundering and failure to disclose information. The suit was filed by Rotimi Oyedepo, a director of public prosecution of the federal government, on behalf of the office of the Attorney General of the Federation.
The defendants involved in the case are a retired major-general, Mohammed Ibrahim Gana; a retired navy captain, Erasmus Ochegobia Victor; a police inspector, Ahmed Ibrahim; and an electrician at the presidential villa, Zekeri Umoru. Others included are a Zaria-based Islamic cleric, Abdulkadir Sani; and Bukar Kashim Goni
Also mentioned in seven of the 13-count charges was the former governor of Bayelsa State, Timipre Silva, but was yet to be charged as a defendant in the suit
According to the prosecutor, Sylva, who was a minister of state for petroleum resources under the immediate past administration of late Muhammadu Buhari, is on the run.
The former minister has been accused of financing the coup. He had denied the allegation in a press statement last year. He maintained that he was out of the country at the time and promised to clear his name once return to the country. However, he was yet to fulfil that promise.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng