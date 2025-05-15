Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen scored a brace to help Galatasaray clinch their first Turkish Cup title since 2019

The 26-year-old has made history as the first foreign player at the club to score 35 goals in a single season

Following his heroics, some Arsenal fans have urged the Napoli loanee to choose the Gunners over other potential suitors

Victor Osimhen powered Galatasaray to a 3-0 victory over Trabzonspor to lift the 2024 Turkish Cup on Wednesday night, May 14.

Turkish forward Barıs Alper Yılmaz opened the scoring in the 5th minute, with Galatasaray holding the lead into halftime.

Osimhen, the 2023 CAF Player of the Year, doubled the advantage with a volley in the 46th minute and sealed his brace in the 63rd minute on a swift counter-attack.

Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray celebrates after scoring a goal during the Ziraat Turkish Cup final match against Trabzonspor. Photo by: Evrim Aydin/Anadolu.

Source: Getty Images

The Nigerian striker has now scored 35 goals in 39 matches across all competitions this season, breaking the club’s single-season scoring record by a foreign player, previously held by Brazilian Mario Jardel (34 goals in 2001).

Osimhen currently leads the Super Lig Golden Boot race with 24 goals and 5 assists in 28 appearances.

The 2015 U17 FIFA World Cup winner contributed five goals and one assist, highlighting his influence in the league and knockout football.

Osimhen won the Serie A title with Napoli in the 2022/23 season, scoring 76 goals in 133 appearances, per Transfermarkt.

Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray in action during the Ziraat Turkish Cup final match against Trabzonspor in Gaziantep. Photo by: Evrim Aydin/Anadolu.

Nigerians praise Victor Osimhen

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed Victor Osimhen's feat in Turkey. Read them below:

Kings Legénd said:

"Osimhen is winning in everywhere he goes, despite the witches and wizard from Chelsea FC."

Eneh Stephanie Owobi wrote:

"He just scored his 35th goal of the season with his brace today also, breaking galatasaray’s 24yr old record for the most goals in a season by any foreign player👏👏👏👏.

"Currently also the highest goal scorer of the Turkish Super lig for this season. Man is on fire 🔥."

Eze Ogbonna Levi added:

"Victor Osimhen deserves to be in EPL or Laliga next season.

"He has proven himself beyond any reasonable doubt."

Omeiza John Beloved said:

"VO9, world best. Come to Arsenal and save us."

Comr Edwin Samson Ogbu wrote:

"Osimen should be world Best player if not because of color.

"Weldone my Champ."

Eric Eric added:

"If Oshinme was born in England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 English press would call him the best world striker ever lol 😂."

Ndife Chetannaya said:

"And they said his wages are too much.

"They should just say that it's because his name is not delap Victor or victotiho or kimmich victor 😡."

ThankGod Opendoor Mc wrote:

"Congratulations Baller, FC Barcelona go fit you oh!"

Manuel Jnr added:

"Arsenal is winning EPL next season, whether you believe it or not.

"I ain't gonna care my guy."

Edo elders call Osimhen out

Legit.ng earlier reported that Superstar striker Victor Osimhen is making headlines off the pitch over claims that he allegedly abandoned his kinsmen in Edo State.

The Super Eagles forward, known for his charitable efforts in Lagos whenever he visits the area, is facing criticism in his home state.

In a viral post on social media, an elderly man named Omuyiwa John accused the Galatasaray loanee of neglecting his hometown.

Source: Legit.ng