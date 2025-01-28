New Sevilla signing Akor Adams has disclosed Super Eagles star Chidera Ejuke influenced his decision to join the Spanish club

The 24-year-old Nigerian forward has signed a long-term contract with the La Liga club until 2029

Adams, who signed from France, describes his move to Sevilla as a dream come true and an early birthday gift

Akor Adams has shared his excitement about joining the La Liga giants and has disclosed that Super Eagles forward Chidera Ejuke played a pivotal role in influencing his decision.

The 24-year-old forward has experienced a remarkable rise in his career after spells at Lillestrøm SK in Norway, where he netted 17 goals in just 17 matches, and recently with French Ligue 1 outfit Montpellier.

Newly signed Sevilla forward Akor Adams has disclosed Super Eagles forward Chidera Ejuke convinced him to sign for the La Liga club. Photo credit: @SevillaFC_ENG

Source: Twitter

According to Football Espana, Akor Adams has penned a four-and-a-half-year contract with the La Liga club and will wear the jersey number 15 following his unveiling by the Spaniards.

The Benue-state born forward joins Sevilla from Montpellier, where he has played 15 games this season, scoring three goals and assisting three others. The previous year, he scored double figures as the Ligue 1 club’s starting striker.

Adams becomes the third Nigerian to sign for Sevilla this season, following the earlier arrival of Chidera Ejuke and Kelechi Iheanacho in last year’s summer transfer window.

Akor explains Ejuke’s role in Sevilla deal

An excited Akor has explained that Super Eagles forward and fellow Nigerian Chidera Ejuke convinced him to join Sevilla during his unveiling at the Spanish club.

The 24-year-old forward said it was a dream come true and also an early birthday gift to sign for a prestigious club like Sevilla, where he wishes to write his legacies like other African legends before him at the club.

"He told me just to come and that I would love it here," Adams said, quoting Ejuke's words of encouragement.

"I've been watching the club a long time before I even had the dream of coming here," Akor told Sevilla’s website

"Mostly the things they have done in Europe, they have conquered Europe basically. I've seen many of the finals. For me, it's a great club and a pleasure to be in such a club."

"I think there's been a lot of history in the club, so I'm just here to play a part in that history and try to write my own. They have made it easier for us to come through, and I want to write my own story with Sevilla as well."

"For me and my family, it is an early birthday present. It's been a very warm welcome."

Sevilla coach refutes Iheanacho disrespect claims

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sevilla head coach Garcia Pimienta has responded to Finidi George after the former Super Eagles head coach claimed that he disrespected Kelechi Iheanacho.

Iheanacho has struggled since joining the record UEFA Europa League winners and is already considering leaving the club this month if the right offer arrives.

Finidi was furious during an interview this week, claiming the club has disrespected his former player by not allowing him enough time to settle after moving to a new club.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng