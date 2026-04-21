The Minister of Education, Maruf Tunji Alausa, has won the Most Innovative Cabinet Minister of the Year 2025 award

The award recognised impactful leadership and innovation in Nigeria's education sector amid ongoing reforms

Dr. Alausa ensured continued commitment to reforms under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Minister of Education, Maruf Tunji Alausa, has been awarded the Most Innovative Cabinet Minister of the Year 2025 award.

Alausa received the award at the Silver Jubilee Awards organised by Independent Newspapers Limited in Lagos.

Alausa wins Most Innovative Cabinet award

The Most Innovative Cabinet Minister award followed a rigorous selection process involving public voting, jury assessment, and editorial review.

It also involved celebrating leadership, innovation, and measurable public sector impact.

The Director, Press and Public Relations of the Ministry of Education, Folasade Boriowo, made this known in a statement on Monday, April 202, 2026 via X handle @NigEducation

Boriowo explained that the award comes amid major reforms under the Nigeria Education Sector Renewal Initiative (NESRI).

According to Boriowo, the NESRI focused on access, quality, equity, and alignment with national development priorities.

The ministry spokesperson said key achievements include the revitalisation of TVET, expansion of STEMM education through rehabilitation of medical schools and engineering faculties, support for student innovation through the Student Venture Capital Grant (S-VCG),

He said it strengthens digital education systems through the Nigerian Education Data Infrastructure (NEDI).

Dr. Alausa expressed gratitude for the recognition and reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to sustained reforms under the Renewed Hope Agenda of Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Boriowo added that the Ministry has intensified efforts to reduce out-of-school children.

The education ministry is working on strengthening girls’ education, supporting teachers, and improving school infrastructure nationwide.

Tinubu bags "person of the year" award

Recall that President Tinubu expressed confidence that the economic distress Nigeria is currently experiencing can be repaired.

The president was also awarded the Person of the Year award for his confidence and bold fight during the 2023 general election.

Tinubu was represented by the Minister of Information and Orientation, Mohammed Idris, saying that Tinubu's administration was taking the necessary steps to revive the economy.

Tinubu's minister commended over "Singapore nitiative"

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Alausa was commended for his innovation and development in the education sector since his appointment, particularly the partnership between Nigeria and Singapore.

Oluwafemi Popoola, a veteran journalist and educator, commended the minister for ending the menace of consistent strike actions in the Nigerian tertiary education system.

Speaking on the successes of Alausa, nearly two years into his appointment, Popoola praised the minister's initiative to partner with Singapore to standardise Nigeria's education sector.

Source: Legit.ng