A school head girl in Akwa Ibom has mentioned what she scored in the ongoing 2026 UTME and proudly shared her result publicly

She expressed gratitude to God, her teachers, and family, despite falling slightly short of her UTME score target

The student encouraged other candidates to aim higher as her achievement attracted praise on social media

Mary Anthony, the head girl of a prestigious school in Akwa Ibom State, has made many people proud after passing the 2026 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination.

Mary, the head girl of Federal Government Girls' College, Ikot-Obio-Itong, stood boldly in front of the camera to announce what she scored in the 2026 UTME.

An head girl of a school in Akwa Ibom State speaks about her JAMB result. Photo credit: @101_club0/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Head girl celebrates her 2026 JAMB score

She first introduced herself and then disclosed that she scored an aggregate of 304 out of 400. She claimed it was just one point shy of her personal target of 305.

Despite narrowly missing her goal, she expressed deep gratitude and appreciation to God Almighty. She then extended appreciation to her teachers and her family.

A lady who is the head girl of a school shares her JAMB score. Photo credit: JAMB/UTME

Source: UGC

Mary also encouraged other candidates to aim even higher.

She said:

"My name is Mary Anthony, the Head Girl of Federal Government Girls' College, Ikot-Obio-Itong. I’m very grateful to God. Today, I saw my JAMB result and I’m very happy. I was expecting a score of 305; I got 304, but I’m still very happy. I want to thank my teachers and all those who supported me on the way, and I wish other students better scores than mine. Thank you."

Watch the video shared on TikTok below:

Reactions as head girl celebrates JAMB score

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's UTME result below:

favy said:

"Congratulations, but that one no concern school street and CGPA."

Baby p said:

"Congratulations to you. Awesome."

Godfrey said:

"Why can’t I be intelligent like you guys?"

estheradim360 said:

"I am super proud of you. You deserve a scholarship to any university of your choice."

olubunmi508 said:

"You're going higher, dear."

Onyii said:

"Congratulations dear🎉🍾, I claim best score for my daughter."

CEO JUPITER RESORT said:

"Make sure you study medicine to avoid distraction in higher institutions because once you engage yourself in a professional course, you will not have time for boys' distractions. Congratulations, little girl."

pretty queen said:

"You... That's nice, dear. May Almighty Allah continue to protect you and bless you more."

AlmightMayor said:

"So me wey get 350 get two head."

Uty Uche said:

"Impressive…well done, gurl."

Man raises alarm after checking UTME result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man raised an alarm on social media after checking his UTME result due to an unexpected message he received.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) candidate who wrote his exam on day two did not expect to get such an SMS. Day two of the 2026 JAMB UTME exam refers to Friday, April 17, and it is the second day of the nationwide Computer-Based Test (CBT) exercise, which began on April 16 and is scheduled to run until April 25.

Source: Legit.ng