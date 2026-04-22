President Bola Tinubu has announced six major appointments in the education sector, according to a statement by Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to the president on information and strategy, on Wednesday, April 22.

According to the statement, the new appointments cut across the National Examination Council (NECO), the National Board of Technical Education (NBTE), the Federal Polytechnic in N’yak Shendam, Plateau State, and the National Library of Nigeria (NLN).

President Bola Tinubu makes six appointments in education ministry Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

The presidency explained that all the appointees are in the Ministry of Education and spelt out their terms in office. Below is the full list of the appointees:

Prof. Modupe Adeola Adelabu: Chairman, Governing Board of NECO

Prof. Ibrahim Dantani Wushishi: Retained as Registrar/Chief Executive, NECO

Prof. Babatunde Salako: Chairman, Governing Board, NBTE

Prof. Idris M. Bugaje: Reappointed as Executive Secretary, NBTE (second and final 5-year term)

Engr. Dr Bongfa Binfa: Rector, Federal Polytechnic, N’yak-Shendam, Plateau State (5-year term)

Prof. Chinwe Veronica Anunobi: Renewed as Director/Chief Executive, NLN(final 5-year term)

However, the announcement has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Adetunji Adewolu commended Tinubu's presidency for the reforms in the education sector:

"Credit to the FG for taking steps to strengthen leadership in the education sector. Now the focus shifts to results, real impact in classrooms, institutions, and opportunities for students."

Anthony congratulated the appointees and commended the president for the development:

"President Bola Tinubu is keeping the technocrats who run the engines, but changing the board drivers who set direction. Classic “stable operations, new supervision” move. Congratulations to the Renewed Hope initiative of Mr President."

Adésọjí praised the president for the move:

"Continuity meets Competence, Today’s appointments in the Education Sector show that #RenewedHope is about keeping the best hands on deck. From NECO to NBTE, the focus is on stability, technical skills, and institutional growth. Reappointing proven leaders like Prof. Bugaje and Prof. Wushishi ensures that the reform train doesn't derail. No shaking, just education for a $1 trillion economy!"

Anthony Mustapha also praised the president and his policies in the economy:

"The Tinubu era is the only semblance of political and economic stability Nigeria has seen since 1960. The idea that there should be no scarcity, that the economy should be driven by market forces, very good. Also, religious moderation. I will pull my investment if these change."

You can read more comments on the appointment on X here:

Source: Legit.ng