A Nigerian lady chose to support her brother by setting up a business for him instead of buying him an expensive iPhone

The young man became a vendor, as seen in the video that showcased his fully stocked shop and delivery process

The big sister's gesture earned praise on social media, with many commending her for investing in her brother’s future

A thoughtful lady has gotten the applause of many people on social media after reportedly helping her brother to start a business.

In a video shared by her brother on TikTok, the lady, instead of buying an expensive iPhone for him, decided to build up a new business for him to constantly profit from.

A Nigerian lady starts a business for her brother. Photo credit: @thesamluxe_/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The video began with them walking together on the road, and then the video was transitioned into the new business.

Lady sets up business for her brother

The young brother became a men's wear vendor, with the TikTok username; @thesamluxe. His shop was completely stacked to the brim with his products.

The trending video also showed him, along with his dear sister, going out to what is supposed to be an order delivery.

Captioning the video, he said:

"POV: My sister started a small business for me instead of buying me an iPhone."

A young man shows off the business his sister started for him. Photo credit: @thesamluxe_/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Watch the viral emotional video below:

Reactions as boy appreciates lovely sister

Legit.ng compiled reactions from TikTok users who watched the video. Some of the comments are below.

temiloluwa said:

"My sister finished the capital and gain."

Educational toys in Lagos said:

"Congratulations, post fast ooo, in fact start posting this morning so that people who want to patronise you don’t lose interest. People dey quickly lose interest."

_e4ma_m said:

"It’s well.😔I opened a cement shop and building materials he has want to finish it in three months. 💔"

BOSS LADY said:

"Your brand will grow and become one that is sorted after globally in Jesus name. Wishing you massive sales and may God enlarge your sister’s financial capacity too."

Denikeomoafunmilola said:

"God bless your sister, you wont understand what she has done for you now till later on."

Food items Ikorodu said:

"God will keep blessing her. May your business flourish."

Heyitsoluwatobi said:

"Anticipating…. Tag me when you start posting… one be part of your first set costumer."

ASSISTANT IN IBADAN said:

"This is going to be me once my brother enters sch.🥹May God help me!"

GOSHENxBURNABOY said:

"Thank you to the sister, you done help us comot one person for poverty thank you sister. ❤️❤️❤️We love you."

Siblings start business during school holiday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that two siblings, 14-year-old Ishaan and 9-year-old Aanya, built a profitable cryptocurrency mining business during their school holidays, earning over N14.6 million monthly.

They started small after learning online, making just over N1,000 on their first day and scaling to over N1.1 million in their first month.

With support from their parents, including a loan for equipment, they expanded despite high electricity costs of about N1.2 million monthly. They plan to reinvest profits into the business and fund their future medical education.

Source: Legit.ng