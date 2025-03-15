Sevilla prevented a former Nigeria U20 player from making the final 23-man squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers

Two players from the Spanish club were named in the 39-man provisional list released by Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle

The Malian tactician will lead Nigeria against the Amavubi of Rwanda and the Warriors of Zimbabwe this month

Former UEFA Europa League champions Sevilla ensured Akor Adams missed out on making his debut for the Super Eagles ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Coach Eric Chelle announced his final 23-man squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifying matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe on Tuesday.

Nigeria are yet to secure a win in Group C, having drawn three of their first four games.

Sevilla claimed former Nigeria U20 Akor Adams is still injured ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Photo by: SYLVAIN THOMAS.

Source: Getty Images

Adams injured?

Sevilla reportedly blocked former Nigeria U20 player Akor Adams from making the 23-man final list.

According to AllNigeria, Rojiblancos delayed the return of the 25-year-old by one week to prevent him from playing in the World Cup qualifiers.

The former Montpellier player is recovering from a muscle injury in the rectus femoris muscle of his right thigh that he suffered days after making his debut.

The Nigerian striker played only 10 minutes against Getafe on February 1. Sevilla coach García Pimienta said via Estadio Deportivo:

"He's done training with the rehabilitation specialist and needs to undergo tests to see if he's fit.

According to Sevilla's official media, the club and the Nigeria Football Federation have reached an understanding about the risky situation of the striker.

Akor Adams and Chidera Ejuke both playing for the Rojiblancos were named in the 39-man provisional list before it was trimmed to the final 23-man list.

The former Jamba Football Academy player made 38 appearances for Lillestrom in all competitions, scoring 23 goals.

The Benue-born player played at the 2019 FIFA U20 World Cup in Poland, where he played in two games against Qatar and the United States.

Former Nigeria U20 player Akor Adams was prevented by Sevilla to make the 23-man final squad ahead of the World Cup qualifiers. Photo by: Image Photo Agency.

Source: Getty Images

Sevilla face criticism

Nigerian journalist Toyin Saheed stated that the Spanish club has succeeded in jeopardising the young player's chance of making his senior debut.

Speaking in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Saheed explained that Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is aiming to introduce something new to the team, and Adams could have been a key part of that success. He said:

"I watched Akor Adams when he played for Montpellier and Lillestrøm, and all I can say is that Sevilla is trying to prevent this exciting young player from making a big impact under Eric Chelle.

"I understand the Spanish club may want to protect the player, but they must also recognize that Nigeria helped bring Adams into the spotlight when he played at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2019.

"The Nigeria Football Federation should have insisted on the release of the player, as this could set a bad precedent for other players who may face similar issues in the future."

Nigeria will face Rwanda in Kigali on March 21 before taking on Zimbabwe in Uyo four days later per ESPN.

Adams to play for Sevilla on Sunday

Nigeria striker Akor Adams has returned to training ahead of Sevilla's upcoming encounter against Athletic Club on Sunday.

According to Dairo de Sevilla, the team will have their final pre-match session before the game, which will take place at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.

This comes just days after the club stated that the former Nigeria U-20 player was still recovering from a five-week injury.

Chelle warns players

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has called on players to display high-level commitment when they are called upon ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The former Mali gaffer is optimistic that the Super Eagles will win their remaining matches in Group C.

The Super Eagles are currently in fifth place with 3 points from five matches (without a win), putting them in a difficult position.

