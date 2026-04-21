President Bola Tinubu again shocked Nigerians with a minor cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday, where two influential ministers were sacked

The two ministers are Wale Edun and Ahmed Danguwa, who were the Ministers of Finance, Housing and Urban Development

However, before Edun was sacked, there were three major controversies surrounding the finance minister that you may not know

President Bola Tinubu has sacked Wale Edun, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, in a minor cabinet shuffle on Tuesday, April 21.

Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to the president on information and strategy, shared the statement from the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume.

Three controversies about Wale Edun before Tinubu sacked him Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

However, before the minister was sacked, there were controversies surrounding the minister, before the presidency took action.

Below are the three major controversies:

Tinubu strips Edu of some responsibilities

In December 2025, President Tinubu stripped some responsibilities from the minister. These included cash management, revenue generation, payments and debts. The responsibilities were transferred to the Minister of State for Finance, Doris Uzoka-Anite.

The development was associated with a deepening cash squeeze and revenue shortfalls in 2025, despite the earlier claim that the targets were met and a delay in government payments. The tensions were attached to the public acknowledgement of the gaps between projected and actual revenues by the minister.

Calls for Edun's sack

Before now, there have been calls from the public and activists on President Tinubu to sack Edun, over alleged economic mismanagement, which included high inflation, fiscal challenges and naira issues.

His critics have argued that Edun's approach was old or ineffective, while his defenders have claimed that the broader reforms, such as fuel subsidy removal, were bold, though painful.

President Bola Tinubu sacks Wale Edun as Minister of Finance Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Edun's health concerns

Before now, there were speculations about the health of the minister, such as the claim that he collapsed or was getting treatment abroad in late 2025. But he had continued his role afterwards.

Recall that Edun worked with Tinubu when the latter was the governor of Lagos State and has been pointed as one of his finest.

Reactions trail Edun's sacking

The sacking of the finance minister has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Juliana Olayinka, an economic journalist, in a social media post, described the sacking as unfortunate, recalling Edun's record in the ministry.

In a social media post, she associated the sacking of the minister with politics and wished him well in his future endeavours. Her tweet reads in part:

"Having watched the politics up close, I can say this is a deeply unfortunate and potentially miscalculated decision for Nigeria’s economic reform journey. At a time when consistency, trust and economic discipline are most needed, removing one of the few steady hands at the centre of reform sends the wrong signal."

You can read her full tweet here:

Tinubu establishes new campus for police academy

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu approved the establishment of a new police academy campus in the Erinja area of Yewa in Ogun state.

The presidency announced the development in a statement on Monday, April 20, adding that the approval was for a take-off of N15 billion.

However, Nigerians on social media welcomed the development, adding that everyone cannot continue travelling to the north to attend the police academy.

Source: Legit.ng